Luxury brands don’t like adjectives that potentially cheapen their hard earned reputations. So words like “discount” or “sale” or “BOGO” (buy one, get one) are strictly verboten within the marketing teams — such as at espresso machine maker La Marzocco.

Still, these companies know a trick or two. And they do realize that consumers, no matter where they lie on the wealth spectrum appreciate a good deal. Scoring something at a heavy discount, or using a sneaky coupon code, or waiting for Black Friday and the sale of lifetime is just something most consumers are naturally wired to achieve. Consumerism, I suspect, might have something to do with that.

In any case, it was a curious move when La Marzocco unveiled its new Pico coffee grinder. While still expensive by most standards it did still come in under $1,000 USD ($995 to be exact). Meanwhile, most of its upscale and commercial competition was pricing high grinders well North of that mark and often beyond even $2,000 for the most robust, high performance models.

Dig a little deeper into the specs of this new Pico grinder and things appear to be somewhat underwhelming. Most notably: the burrs. At only 39 mm, they’re small, especially for something that’s supposed to partner up with a machine as grand and worldly and esteemed as a La Marzocco! Burrs are essential for producing finely grind coffee, with just the right amount of airy fluffiness suitable for an ideal shot of espresso. Larger is, generally, better.

However, La Marzocco needed to keep the price point on its new Pico at a reasonable entry point as it attempted to appeal to a larger mainstream consumer market.

Its other new major product, the La Marzocco Linea Micra ($3,900), a small scale version of the pricier Mini ($5,900), was positioned to tap into the market for consumers who couldn’t quite justify the price of the flagship model, but were ready to perhaps move on from a Breville, or Rocket, or Gaggia machine. Some of the specs of the Micra were, of course, dialed down to meet the lower price point. But none of that would really matter as the design was near identical to the Mini, and it carried the aspirational name plate that is La Marzocco on its front and back. Give the company’s reputation for quality engineering and design, the all-important boilers and inside components would most likely also be up to standard.

Luxury Good Marketing: Discounting Without Directly Discounting

Okay that’s all well and good. Here’s a luxury goods company with two new products — an espresso machine and a grinder — trying to appeal to consumers who always want a good deal. And, yet, we know these sorts of aspirational brands need to be careful with associating discounting with their storied products.

So what to do?

You offer a bundled discount.

In this case, La Marzocco is giving a 5% “off” when you buy a Micra espresso machine along with one of its new Pico grinders. Note that it’s not a “sale”. It’s just a token 5% off to give you that satisfying feeling that you’re getting more for less — when, actually you’re getting more for more. Well, actually there is more… you’ll also get a espresso e-learning masterclass thrown in at no extra cost. (for a limited time).

… just don’t ever suggest I got the thing on sale.

There’s nothing new here. I realize this is a tried-and-true method used all the time. It’s just interesting to watch an iconic Italian espresso brand try to expand its market share using these techniques.

It could very well be that the Pico grinder was explicitly designed, priced and marketed as a way to “discount” the La Marzocco Linea Micra itself without applying it directly to the machine. Hence, the bundle strategy.

Regardless, this is all fun and games, and I think La Marzocco is one of the best options for serious espresso fans and home baristas looking to take their hobby and perhaps vocation to the next level.

Based on experience with the Mini I can attest to the stability of brew temperatures at the group head (a critical part of the workflow for quality extraction) and the day-in, day-out performance of the machine. Not to mention this has to be one of the quietest dual boiler machines I’ve ever heard on the market, by a long shot. I’ll even go so far as to invite you over for a demo and a cortado. Yes, I’m just that cool. But just don’t ever suggest I got the thing on sale.