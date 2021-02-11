Peloton New Feature: Users can now create custom workout calendars with schedule feature

Another long requested feature has been added to the Peloton app.

A new Schedule button has been added to classes. Tap it, and you can add the class to your own custom workout schedule.

Classes can be scheduled up to 2 weeks into the future.

Based on my tests it seems you can mix and match at will. So you could, for example, schedule a 45-minute cycling class, and follow that up with a Yoga class. Below are some example screenshots.

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) notes that this feature is currently in beta.

Peloton Schedule Feature: Apple iPhone Screenshots of the Peloton App

Tap the Schedule Button to Add a Class to Your Own Calendar

Choose a Date and Time in the Next Two Weeks





Confirmation Screen of a Scheduled Class (45 min 80s Ride with Ally Love)

Your Schedule Looks like This and Can Easily Be Updated As Needed

Stark Insider Take

Once again Peloton continues to tweak its app to plug small holes. By adding new features such as skip intro, stacked classes, and, now, scheduling, the Peloton Bike and Tread continue to improve over time. In a sense these updates are similar to the OTA updates Tesla sends to its EVs. Of course this is nothing new to the world of apps.

However, home fitness has generally been a slow industry to adopt technology. Very few machines at my local gym could sync with a smartwatch or fitness tracker such as the Apple Watch or Fitbit or anything by Garmin. That’s a significant oversight given the importance many of us place on tracking our workouts and health metrics like heart rate trends and calories burned over time. Peloton, on the other hand, puts tech front and center.

Scheduling is handy. You can be at your desk and if inspiration strikes for a routine you want to take next weekend you can go at it and build up your schedule right then and there. In the past, if you were like me, you’d need to write a quick post-it note or email to yourself as a reminder. Now that’s not necessary. A small, but nice convenience.

I should note that this feature seems to only be available on the Peloton iOS app — at least for now. Also, the schedule feature is not available on the Bike or Tread itself. That makes sense, as you’re supposed to use the schedule feature when you’re planning future workouts, something you’re likely to do while on the couch or in bed waking up in the morning, or maybe over dinner the prior evening.

Meantime I’m hoping Peloton can sort its delivery issues in 2021 and get a Bike or Tread to those still waiting. I’ve had my pandemic Peloton since March of last year and can attest to the experience: it’s worth the wait.