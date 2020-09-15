Home Fitness: Peloton introduces Bike Bootcamp classes

Today is the day. Peloton formally announced the availability of a new type of class called Bike Bootcamp. Tread users already had their own version of Bootcamp and now its available as well for Bike owners.

Essentially Bootcamp classes are a bit like circuit training. You’ll spend some time on the bike, then at some point jump off and continue the workout on the floor. Per the Peloton email:

“Designed for all fitness levels, Bike Bootcamp mixes heart-pumping cardio with full body strength training intervals.”

Peloton instructors leading Bike Bootcamp classes include Jess Sims, Robin Arzon and Cody Rigsby:

And a sample class plan:

Bike Bootcamp is available now on the Peloton Bike and Peloton Bike+.

One interesting thing to point out: the timing of this announcement. Dare I say this is a subtle attempt at counter-programming? After all this minor bit of home fitness news comes out on the very same day Apple announced its own streaming workout service called Fitness+. Further, at only $9.99 per month Apple undercut Peloton’s digital app ($12.99). It will be interesting going forward to see if Peloton adjusts pricing. However, bike owners need to pay a heftier premium at $39.99 USD per month.

But…

How will the transition from the Bike to mat work? And what about our cycling shoes? Many, myself included, wondered how the concept of Bootcamp would work on the Bike. For the Tread things are easier. You’re wearing running shoes and can easily hop off the treadmill in a moment’s notice. On a Peloton Bike or Bike+ most of us are wearing cycling shoes with cleats so we need to clip-in and clip-out making the transition slower. Further, exercising in cycling shoes is surely wrought with challenges given the instability. Here’s what Peloton says about Bike Bootcamp when it comes to shoes — essentially they prefer you change to flat runners when transitioning to the mat: “Once you’re safely off the Bike, you can change into your shoes for the strength portion of class. Jess recommends “wearing flat, non-running sneakers…When you lift weights you want to be as balanced and grounded to the earth as possible, and sneakers with lots of cushion essentially act like blindfolds to all of the sensory receptors in your feet.” Our tip for the most successful Bike Bootcamp experience is to have all your equipment ready to go before starting your workout. Your water, towel, shoes, mat and weights should all be within reach but shouldn’t get in your way as you move from Bike to floor and back, notes Robin. Plus, the instructors are right there with you and will provide detailed cues each time for the most seamless changeover.” Source: Peloton Blog

A key feature of the new Peloton Bike+ is a rotating screen. That features enables a rider to jump off mid-way in a class, rotate the screen and continue the workout on the floor for enhanced cardio and strength training. As an original bike owner with a fixed screen I’ll be curious to see if Bootcamp is workable by standing behind the bike. I’m hoping the screen will still be visible.

You can look for Bike Bootcamp classes under the “Cycling” category on both the Bike and Digital (including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and others).

Peloton has posted a guide about Bike Bootcamp which includes tips on how to setup your space and dives deeper into what to expect.