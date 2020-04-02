Tech & Health: Peloton app now available on Android TV

Some potential good news for those working out from home. Peloton has announced its app is now available on Android TV.

That means you can stream workouts from compatible televisions from Samsung, LG, Sony and others, as well as from set-top boxes from Sharp, JBL, NVIDIA (Shield), AT&T and others.

Peloton, which makes workout equipment including a spin bike and treadmill, has an app already available for iOS (iPad, iPhone), Android, Chromecast, Miracast, Amazon Fire TV, and other platforms.

Peloton recently announced — due to COVID-19 — that it has increased the trial period of its workout app (“Peloton Digital Membership”) to 90 days. After that users need to pay $12 per month. Meanwhile, Peloton Bike and Tread owners need to pay $39 per month for the Peloton All-Access Membership.

With over 5,000 classes now streaming, there’s virtually (literally) something for everyone, from beginners to seasoned gym rats. Currently, Peloton groups classes into 10 categories:

Strength

Yoga

Meditation

Cardio

Stretching

Cycling (bike owners)

Outdoor (audio)

Running (tread owners)

Walking (tread owners)

Bootcamp (tread owners)

Typically classes range anywhere from 5 to 45 minutes. As as is the case with most health apps and services these days, there’s a gamification element. Each month members can join various challenges and earn badges for achieving goals such as workout streaks.

Get the Peloton App on your Android TV: 1. From your TV, look for the Google Play store 2. Search for the Peloton App and download it to start working out from your Android TV

Given the current crisis, working out at home seems to be your best bet for staying in shape while sheltering. There’s plenty of choices out there — including free YouTube videos of course — to keep you physically and mentally fit. For $12 per month (and you don’t need to own any Peloton equipment) for the “digital” app you get access to an impressive catalog of classes, and, in my experience at least, trainers who are among the best in their peer group.

Now that Peloton is on Android TV, it could be easier to stream on a television or set-top box that you possibly already own.