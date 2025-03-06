I’ve never been a fan of shooting video on my iPhone. It’s not that the camera isn’t impressive—it is. The latest iPhones capture stunning 4K ProRes, slow-motion footage, and even some computational tricks that mimic cinema-like depth of field. But for all its power, there’s one thing that keeps me reaching for a dedicated cinema camera instead: storage.

Shooting high-bitrate video quickly devours internal memory, and the process of offloading clips to a laptop is painfully slow—especially if you’re dealing with large ProRes files. The whole experience is just clunky enough that I avoid mobile video for serious projects. But a new device, the Planck SSD, might just be a game-changer.

What Is the Planck SSD?

The Planck SSD is being touted as the world’s smallest SSD designed specifically for mobile content creators. Unlike traditional external SSDs, which require cables, mounts, or dongles, Planck is a plug-and-play solution that directly records to an external drive—bypassing the phone’s internal storage.

With 1TB and 2TB models, it offers blazing-fast NVMe speeds (up to 1050 MB/s), allowing direct recording of ProRes 4K at 60/120 fps from an iPhone 15 Pro or later. This means no more running out of space mid-shoot, and no more slow transfers when backing up footage.

Who Is It For?

Filmmakers and vloggers who shoot high-bitrate video on iPhone or Android

Travelers and adventurers capturing extended footage without worrying about phone storage

Photographers looking for fast, lightweight backups on the go

Live streamers who need reliable high-speed storage for long-form content

Key Features & Specs

Feature Details Storage Capacity 1TB & 2TB Speed Up to 1050 MB/s (USB-C 3.2 Gen 2) Dimensions 17mm (W) x 50mm (L) x 7.8mm (H) Recording Capabilities Up to 70 min of ProRes 4K60 (1TB), 45 min of ProRes 4K120 Drop Resistance 3 meters Water Resistance Sealed design (excluding USB port) Compatibility iPhone, Android, iPads, Mac/PC, Gaming Consoles Price $125 (1TB) / $199 (2TB)

The PlanckBank: A Mobile Creator’s Hub

Planck is also launching the PlanckBank, a USB-C hub that expands storage options even further:

Dual SSD support for managing two Planck SSDs

for managing two Planck SSDs 4K HDMI output for real-time monitoring

for real-time monitoring 140W PD charging to keep devices powered

to keep devices powered 10Gbps data transfer for ultra-fast file management

Where to Buy Planck SSD

Get the Planck SSD now on Kickstarter: Pre-Order Now Note: This is a crowdfunding campaign—back at your own discretion.

