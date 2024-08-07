Another streaming box has hit the market. Except this one comes from not just any old company.

Magnificent Seven member Google (Alphabet) has discontinued its rather iconic Chromecast device and replaced it with a (now) old fashioned style streaming box.

The announcement comes a week ahead of its upcoming Pixel devices event, so its well timed to drum up some pre-show buzz.

Called the Google TV Streamer (no decoding necessary here), the svelte rounded device features the standard bevy of features. Highlights include:

Google Play App Store

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Vision

DTS Neural: X

4K/60fps streaming

Spatial Audio (with Google Pixel Buds)

HDMI 1.1

USB-C port

Ethernet port

Matter over Thread

On that last point, that feature — new protocols for smart home automation — matches what Apple has included in its HomePod for years. That means you can use this new Google device as a hub (Thread Border Router) for Matter over Thread networks. Several large tech companies support the standard, including Google and Apple. Low latency and low energy use are two of the big attractions — or at least ones that are marketed.

Tech specs also, as expected, get a boost. The CPU is now 22% faster for instance. And there’s double the RAM (4GB).

The included remote looks like a nice aesthetic mono-chromatic match, and includes all the standard controls just like Apple TV: volume, control pad, microphone, power, etc.

Of course, it wouldn’t be 2024 without a mention of AI.

The Google TV Streamer comes with Gemini built-in. The AI can provide all sorts of watch recommendations and personalize home screens based on the viewer’s preferences and watching history.

At $100 USD the price is right, undercutting both of its primary competitors, Apple TV and NVIDIA Shield, by a significant amount. Roku, however, remains the value player with an expansive range of products targeting both 4K and regular HD (1080p) buyers at sub $100 price points.

All told this looks like a solid successor to the Google Chomecast. Say farewell to the dongle and hello to the wedge.

Available in White and Hazel look for the new Google TV Streamer exclusively on the Google Store for $100 on September 24.