Turns out Fitbit (owned by Google) and Apple have different definitions of fashionable wearables and their respective price points.

Fitbit just teased the Luxe, a fashion forward wearable that is available for pre-order for $149 USD.

By contrast, Apple’s latest foray into the fashionable wearable segment is the Apple Watch Hermès. Starting price? A cool $1,249 USD, and increasing from there depending on the case and strap style.

Still, Fitbit does achieve its objective of making a standard issue Fitbit tracker look slightly less sporty-like and more akin to a piece of jewelry without using expensive materials.

“We’ve made major technological advancements with Luxe, creating a smaller, slimmer, beautifully designed tracker packed with advanced — some that were previously only available with our smartwatches — making these tools accessible to even more people around the globe,” Fitbit cofounder James Park said in the announcement.

You’ll find all the usual Fitbit tracking capabilities with the Luxe edition in addition to the the newer mental wellness options — featuring sessions by Deepak Chopra (Mindful Method), Aaptiv and Aura.

There’s three available colors: gold, platinum and matt graphite. Further, you can accessorize the wearable with a variety of bangles and straps which are priced separately from $49.95.

Sleep tracking is included.

And, as with other Fitbits, users can opt to subscribe to Fitbit Premium, the monthly service that opens up more features and fitness classes. Many will likely continue to compare and cross-shop Fitbit Premium ($9.99/month) to Apple Fitness+ ($9.99/month) and to the Peloton Digital App ($12.99/month). Note that a 6-month trial is included with new Fitbits.

One key advantage Fitbit continues to hold over the Apple Watch is battery life. That tradition remains with the Luxe, with Fitbit saying to expect up to 5 days of battery life before needing a return to the cradle for a charge. By comparison the Apple Watch typically needs a daily charge.

Overall, a good job here by the Fitbit team. You’re getting years of fitness tracking expertise and features in a package that will likely appeal to those not interested in bulky, sporty watches. And unlike high end Apple Watch showpieces, the price is right, and will make the Luxe affordable to a large group of buyers.

Fitbit Luxe is now available for pre-order for $149.