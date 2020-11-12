Upgrading my MacBook Pro to Big Sur didn’t go so well, or really at all (“Installation Failed”)

Well so much for that. Like a lot of people out there I was excited to give my four-year-old MacBook Pro a fresh coat of paint. Today was the day that Apple made Big Sur (macOS 11) available for download.

Later in the morning here in Silicon Valley I saw the upgrade notification and jumped to my feet, plugged in the Mac, and clicked Upgrade Now.

The initial upgrade time was estimated at 9 days. Busy servers, I thought. No big deal.

Indeed that number did come down, eventually to about six hours. No rush. There’s much going on in the world. A software update is the least of our worries.

In any case after a few hours I received the dreaded failed installation message. Worse still, after a reboot my MacBook seemed to be not operating properly. Opening System Preferences did nothing. Google Chrome wouldn’t launch, etc. After a few more reboots things did appear to slowly return to normal. Though I was still on Catalina, at least I had a functioning laptop.

Over on Twitter a quick search for Big Sur revealed I was not alone. In a way that was bit of good news, as it meant there was likely nothing wrong with my Mac, but rather an issue on Apple’s side.

Then, I Googled a bit. Most solution links pointed to Apple Support — and none of those web pages were loading. Apple, it would seem, is being overloaded with customers who are experiencing the Big Sur Big Fail. For now I suspect the only resolution is to wait for Apple tech to sort this out.

Too bad. I love the direction Apple is taking with the feature set in Big Sur. The UI is looking more like an iPhone, with lots of slick polish, typography and control center style options.

Eventually the update will work itself out. Given it’s free and will potentially breathe new life into my otherwise superb 2016 MacBook Pro I’m not really concerned or one to call/contact Apple support. However, given how much marketing and hype went into the Big Sur release I’m guessing there’s going to be more than a few urgent, frantic Zoom calls among CEO Tim Cook and the team. In 2020 this most decidedly un-Apple like.

This too shall pass.