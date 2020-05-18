What happens when you hit 100 rides on a Peloton bike?

Peloton has no shortage of incentives for its riders. There’s badges as you might expect for hitting certain goals. Hidden badges (Quests) for riding past classes based on Instagram clues. And, from a recent software update, community-driven hashtags to bring like-minded people together during classes.

Then there’s the big one, at least for me a fairly new Peloton owner:

The Peloton Century Club

Per the name, you receive this honor when you complete 100 cycling workouts on the Peloton bike.

I hit the milestone over the weekend, and today (Monday) received the email everyone is dreaming about, welcoming me to the fabled Century Club:

I’m telling you, during lockdown it’s the little things. The rays of light. Glimmers of hope. And a laugh here and there if possible.

But a free shirt?

I’m taking it.

Not because it’s a t-shirt, because it represents a new fitness regimen myself and my wife find ourselves thanks to the wild, unexpected and sad circumstances of 2020.

Our gym closed — the least of worries to be sure. And like many we had to take fast action. Now I find myself chasing badges and, more importantly, health goals like a lower resting heart rate, and a targeted amount of miles cycled every week. Peloton has helped keep my motivated while adhering to shelter-in-place. I now dig into apps that were previously unused on my iPhone, analyzing metrics like my OCD self: Apple Health and Activity, Fitbit, Strava, and HeartWatch.

I should point out that the Century of rides is a bit misleading, at least for me as it includes many short 5-minute rides like a warm-up or cool down. Nevertheless, you have to celebrate the little things, right? It’s still 100 rides.

In any case, it’s been interesting watching at-home fitness companies like Peloton, Echelon, NordicTrack and others attack this new market with gusto — with a lawsuit here and there to keep things spicey.

Recently, Peloton began “Live from Home” classes which, as the name implies, are recorded in an instructor’s home. At first I thought the idea would diminish the high quality Peloton experience (multiple cameras and angles, beautiful studio sets, high quality lighting, etc.) and look somewhat unpolished. But I was wrong. As is the case during the Zoom era, getting a glimpse into someone’s living space can add charm and interest to an otherwise socially distanced situation. So a plant in the corner, a certain book or piece of art, or some other reflection of that individual’s personality can make you smile and make life without contact a tiny bit more palatable.

100 rides. A Peloton shirt. 2020… achieving fitness goals however we can, one ride at a time. And cursing Alex Toussaint the entire way.