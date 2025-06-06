Two of my favorite topics here on Stark Insider are converging, so it was just a matter of time before we explore the combination of espresso and… AI. (because AI is absolutely everywhere these days!)

Baristas, beware: there’s a new bean counter in town, and it runs on algorithms. As artificial intelligence seeps into every corner of our lives—from playlists to photo edits—it was only a matter of time before it entered our sacred espresso workflow.

But does smart coffee tech actually improve taste, or is it all froth and no crema? In this Stark Insider special, we test today’s most advanced espresso gadgets including grinders, machines, apps to see if AI can compete with the art of human extraction.

The Rise of Smart Espresso Machines

What started with steam and levers has become a touchscreen tap away from crema perfection. Today’s smart espresso machines are packed with sensors, app integrations, and built-in profiles designed to make every shot more consistent—even if you’re still in your pajamas.

Jura Z10 – Automatically pulls hot or cold espresso, complete with grinder tuning and milk froth control. A true couch-to-cappuccino experience. (read the Stark Insider Jura Z10 Review)

– Automatically pulls hot or cold espresso, complete with grinder tuning and milk froth control. A true couch-to-cappuccino experience. (read the Stark Insider Jura Z10 Review) Breville Oracle Touch – Arguably the flagship of smart home machines. Pre-programmed profiles, hands-free milk texturing, and a gorgeous touchscreen.

– Arguably the flagship of smart home machines. Pre-programmed profiles, hands-free milk texturing, and a gorgeous touchscreen. Spinn – The high-tech outlier, using centrifugal force instead of pressure. WiFi-enabled and weirdly satisfying to watch.

Want a deeper look at why espresso matters? See our editorial: Is espresso coffee good for the brain?.

The Smart Grinder Revolution



Even with AI, espresso is still about grind. Fortunately, tech is catching up there too.

New-generation grinders are now designed with intelligent dosing, programmable time profiles, and even wireless scale integration. And don’t forget: you don’t necessarily need to spend a lot. The beans themselves will be pretty much just as important. So make sure you use good ones, and that they’re fresh (locally sourced is a nice bonus).

Fellow Opus + Acaia Lunar – Dial in with weight-based precision, and sync your shot log via Bluetooth.

– Dial in with weight-based precision, and sync your shot log via Bluetooth. Niche Zero – A cult favorite. Add a smart timer plug and you’ve got an easy-entry automated workflow.

– A cult favorite. Add a smart timer plug and you’ve got an easy-entry automated workflow. Weber EG-1 – Serious kit. Combine with a Bean Cellar setup and you can control dose, retention, and freshness like a spreadsheet.

Bonus read: Try Daily Dosing to keep your espresso beans as fresh as possible.

Apps & Workflow Automation

Welcome to espresso logging for data nerds. These apps and sensors let you track everything: flow rate, weight, temperature, extraction time, and more.

Decent Espresso App – Includes real-time pressure and flow visualization. Expensive system, but the ultimate smart barista tool.

– Includes real-time pressure and flow visualization. Expensive system, but the ultimate smart barista tool. Home Assistant + Smart Plugs – Trigger your warm-up routine as you enter the kitchen. Why not?

– Trigger your warm-up routine as you enter the kitchen. Why not? Acaia Brewguide – Record your shots, share recipes, and analyze consistency over time.

If you’re an automation enthusiast, you might also enjoy: Here’s a few accessories I’ve found useful for improving espresso workflow.

The AI Barista: Good, Bad, and Weird

So what does AI actually *do* in the espresso world?

Primarily: it uses sensors to analyze flow, temperature, dose, and even tamping pressure. Then it makes adjustments—sometimes in real time. But AI still can’t smell a shot. It can’t taste brightness. And it definitely can’t admire your crema.

Expect smart features like:

Shot memory (e.g. “Your last shot was 2.1s under-extracted”)

Temperature adaptation based on bean origin

Fail alerts when your portafilter isn’t locked in properly

What it can’t do? Replace your ritual. Yet.

Can AI Replace the Ritual?

Here’s the thing: AI can help. Especially if you’re new to espresso or don’t want to spend every morning adjusting burrs and ratios. But for the die-hard? The ritual—the grind, the bloom, the silky swirl of crema—*is* the reward.

And, to be fair, much of this tech existed before. Referencing under the umbrella of AI is, yes, trendy, but it also reflects the fact that machines are getting smarter and continuing to automate an increasing amount of human activity. For better or worse.

I admit that all this tech wizardry can take some of the romance and artistic fun out of dialing up and pulling shots. Truth be told, I prefer minimizing most of this stuff. Just grind beans, tamp, and pull the shot (18 grams in, 36 out / 25-35 seconds). Old school, and tastes great.

Still, my suspicion is the espresso world will head down this path with some manufacturers building in more “Cloud AI” type features so these devices can continue to improve, sort of in the vein of OTA updates for EVs like Teslas. It’s likely inevitable. Those who prefer manual everything can just avoid these smart AI products all together. For many, though, it will be a nice way to bring Starbucks quality coffees and espressos to the home.

In any case, AI gets you 80% of the way there, fast. The final 20%? That’s all you.

Stark Insider’s AI Espresso Starter Kit