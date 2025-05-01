In a recent video update, Eric Migicovsky—the original founder of Pebble—shares new insights into the revival of the iconic smartwatch platform. The short podcast-style update, posted to YouTube, offers a candid behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress, design decisions, and even the personal reasons he still wears a Pebble to this day.

Migicovsky discusses both Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2, two new smartwatches inspired by the Pebble legacy and powered by the newly open-sourced PebbleOS. From the always-on e-paper display to tactile physical buttons and long battery life, the new devices are built around the original Pebble ethos: simple, reliable, and endlessly hackable.

The update also touches on the economic realities of producing hardware in 2025—including the impact of tariffs on component costs. Migicovsky notes that any pricing changes due to such tariffs will be transparently communicated to customers, staying true to the community-first spirit of the original Pebble days.

But what stands out most is the final segment, where Eric reflects on why he still wears a Pebble today. Essentially that it’s nerdy and cute, (paraphrasing a bit!) and he says, “whenever I look down on my wrist I just smile.” (in reference to a Pebble watch face featuring an octopus eating an ice cream cone) That sentiment—genuine, nostalgic, and a little rebellious—captures exactly why so many fans have stayed loyal to Pebble through the years. Including myself, a long-time Pebbler who probably owns too many of them which are still sitting in a drawer, reminding me of innocence gone by.

For a full breakdown of specs, design differences, and pricing, be sure to read our earlier story: The Pebble Smartwatch is Back: Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2.

Watch the Full Video: Core 2 Duo Smartwatch Demo and Q&A

Availability: The Core 2 Duo is expected to ship in July 2025, while the larger, touchscreen-equipped Core Time 2 is planned for December 2025. Both are available in limited quantities via store.rePebble.com.

I’ll share my thoughts on the rebirthed Pebble and PebbleOS when I receive my pre-order for the Core 2 Duo, hopefully this summer as planned. Long live passion projects.