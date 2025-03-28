The Pebble smartwatch, once a trailblazer in wearable technology, is making a remarkable return. Eric Migicovsky, the original founder, has unveiled two new smartwatches—Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2—that embrace the beloved features of the original Pebble devices while integrating modern enhancements.

This revival is apparently made largely possible thanks to Google’s decision to open-source the Pebble operating system (PebbleOS) earlier this year, after buying its assets in 2016. And, of course, the determination (and passion!) of one dedicated inventor in Migicovsky.

New Pebble Smartwatches: Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2

These two models cater to Pebble enthusiasts looking for a smartwatch that prioritizes simplicity, battery life, and hackability. Below is a quick comparison of their key specifications:

Feature Core 2 Duo Core Time 2 Display 1.26” Black & White e-paper 1.5” 64-color e-paper Resolution 144×168 pixels 200×228 pixels Frame Material Polycarbonate Metal Interaction 4 buttons 4 buttons + touchscreen Sensors 6-axis IMU, compass, barometer 6-axis IMU, heart rate monitor Battery Life 30 days 30 days (est.) Water Resistance IPX8 (target) IPX8 (target) Price $149 $225 Shipping Date July 2025 December 2025

A Nostalgic Revival

For those who remember Pebble’s heyday, this comeback feels like a full-circle moment. In 2014, Stark Insider recognized Pebble as the standout smartwatch of the year, praising its readable screen, week-long battery life, and extensive app selection. The Pebble 2, reviewed in 2016, was lauded for its lightweight design, sharp display, and effective health tracking features. Even as the smartwatch landscape evolved, Pebble’s unique attributes continued to resonate with users seeking simplicity and functionality.

Powered by Open-Source PebbleOS

Both Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 run on the open-source PebbleOS, ensuring compatibility with over 10,000 existing apps and watchfaces. This initiative not only revitalizes the Pebble ecosystem but also empowers developers and enthusiasts to contribute to its evolution.

There’s also the possibility that old Pebble will be able to run the new PebbleOS. I have a drawer full of the cute things, so I’m eager to give them a resurrection. As a committed (indoctrinated) Apple Watch user now, there’s not much chance I’ll ever switch — nor, should i note, does Eric suggest the Pebble is meant to be anything akin to the Apple product — but nostalgia sometimes can pull pretty hard.

Where to Buy

Pre-orders for both models are available exclusively through the official store, with limited quantities reflecting a commitment to manageable growth. This strategy ensures that production aligns with demand, fostering a sustainable future for these innovative devices.

Pre-order now at store.rePebble.com

Final Thoughts

The return of Pebble, through Core Devices, is a testament to the enduring appeal of thoughtfully designed technology. For those who cherished the original Pebble’s blend of simplicity, functionality, and community-driven development, this revival offers an exciting opportunity to reconnect with a beloved platform, now enhanced for the modern era. Given the revival of all things retro these days — video games from the 1980s and 1990s for instance — these works of Pixel Art are most welcome back.