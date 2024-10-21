Here’s an interesting intersection of technology and healthcare.

Apple is reportedly about to add new hearing features as part of its upcoming iOS 18.1 launch. The release will coincide, per Macrumors, alongside the nextgen AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. From the article:

“The update will include three core features: hearing protection, hearing testing, and hearing aid functionality. Apple obtained FDA authorization for the new features last month.”

With the new feature users will be able to perform a hearing test with their iPhone. Then the AirPods Pro 2 “can automatically configure themselves to act as hearing aids, boosting specific sounds in real time.”

Hearing Test on iPhone: A New Era of Personal Audio Care?

With the new iOS update, users will be able to perform a hearing test directly on their iPhone. Based on the results, the AirPods Pro 2 will configure themselves to optimize specific sounds, acting as hearing aids in real-time.

The hearing test measures the following ranges:

Little to No Loss : Up to 25 dBHL

: Up to 25 dBHL Mild Loss : 26 – 40 dBHL

: 26 – 40 dBHL Moderate Loss : 41 – 60 dBHL

: 41 – 60 dBHL Severe Loss : 61 – 80 dBHL

: 61 – 80 dBHL Profound Loss: Above 80 dBHL

This feature targets users with mild to moderate hearing loss, offering them an accessible, everyday hearing aid alternative.

Apple could have a first mover advantage in this space, as the AirPods Pro 2 are the first over-the-counter hearing aid software to be approved by the FDA in the United States.

What Early Reviews Are Saying

Some tech writers have been testing out the new hearing features and here’s a roundup of a few of the key reactions so far.

The Verge “Apple’s hearing test only takes around five minutes… But the AirPods won’t be right for everyone. People with more severe hearing loss will still need to seek out other solutions… With advancements like this, and earbuds helping to improve quality of life for so many people, we’re finally starting to see a worthwhile payoff.” TechRadar With the Hearing Test, you’ll see a graphic on-screen, and a set of tones – each pulse three times – will play for the left and right ear. It’ll last for about five minutes for each ear, and once done, you’ll get a result with a category given and the results – delivered in dBHL – plotted on a map.

These early first impression review highlight how AirPods Pro 2 may redefine personal audio, though they won’t fully replace medical-grade hearing aids for those with severe hearing loss.

Also worth noting: Apple iOS 18.1 will be the first release to include the new — and much talked hyped — Apple Intelligence AI feature set.

Key Features of the AirPods Pro 2 with iOS 18.1

Hearing Protection: Automatic volume management to prevent hearing damage.

Hearing Aid Mode: Real-time audio enhancements based on personalized hearing tests.

FDA-Approved Tech: First consumer earbuds to act as hearing aids with regulatory approval.

Apple Intelligence AI: iOS 18.1 introduces a new suite of AI-powered tools to enhance audio experiences and usability.

AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Features and iOS 18.1: Availability and Pricing

AirPods Pro 2 are available now from Amazon, from $199 USD (without AppleCare+).

Apple is expected to roll out iOS 18.1 and the new hearing features next week (end of October 2024).