This could be one of the best deals in quite some time.

If you’ve been waiting for a sale on the original Peloton Bike, now’s your chance.

Originally this Bike sold for well over $2,000 USD. But now Amazon has cut the price as part of its Prime sale and it’s now going for only $1,225.

While that may send expensive relative to other exercise and spin bikes available on Amazon, keep in mind the Peloton features an incredible built-in 22-inch HD display. And that’s where the magic happens — streaming classes by Peloton are simply among, if not, the best available in today’s market. That includes Apple Fitness+, which are decent, but still fall short of the impressive catalog built up over the years by the Peloton team.

On the downside is the subscription.

You’ll need a Peloton membership. That means paying $44 per month for the all-access edition. However, in addition to spin classes you also get access to everything else, including strength training, running classes, yoga, stretching and more.

Although it may seem expensive at first if you happen to be replacing a gym membership you could, in fact, actually be saving money (and time!). It really depends on your personal situation of course. The math may or may not work.

In any case now might be a good time to check out the Peloton Bike if you’ve been contemplating an at-home exercise bike.

Given the end of the pandemic, it seems demand has softened for home gym gear. And for those still interested, that could mean a good time to buy.

The original Peloton Bike is now on sale on Amazon. Free inside entryway delivery is included. Note: you do need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this sale.