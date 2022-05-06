Peloton has quietly rolled out a small feature update that should please many subscribers.

Dubbed “Peloton Radio” you can now listen to curated music while on your Peloton. The feature is available for both scenic rides and runs so you can take advantage of this “sonic upgrade” to give you some additional inspiration when working out.

Peloton Bike owners should see a welcome pop-up introducing Peloton Radio:

You can then jump right in to an instructor-free, music-centric experience.

Per the announcement on the Peloton Blog The Output Peloton Radio also includes “our latest adventures in Puerto Rico featuring music by Zion y Lennox.” More:

Stay tuned as we add more music, playlists, and features to Peloton Radio. Try it today—now available for distance and time-based scenic rides and runs. Tap “More” on your homescreen to access it.

In other news off the Bike, Peloton is reportedly seeking a 15-20% investment stake as it continues to struggle post-pandemic (Wall Street Journal via TechCrunch). “The move would be a decidedly less dramatic one than earlier reports that it’s been looking for an outright sale, courting a buyer with deep pockets like Amazon,” wrote Brian Heater.

Peloton customers may want to keep the corner of their eyes on that bit of news.

Meantime, you can hop on the bike and start up a scenic ride and enjoy some tunes to perhaps help drown out some of the day’s headlines.