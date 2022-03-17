This year’s edition of Google I/O is slated to take place on May 11, 2022.

Like a lot of events in this quasi post-pandemic, semi-normal situation the event will be mostly virtual, but also with an in-person element (at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California).

In very Google fashion, the company was not content to just communicate like others. Instead, an infuriating and time wasting string “I/O puzzle” was unleashed which — almost like a somewhat tamer version of the movie Saw (2004) — we had to complete in order to discover the actual details of the event or no doubt face damning consequences. Sigh. Silicon Valley. What in the Wordle is the world coming to?

We'll be back live from Shoreline Amphitheatre for this year's #GoogleIO! Join us online May 11-12 https://t.co/KgNKbaLeym pic.twitter.com/NUodJb7UCi — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 16, 2022

Regardless, the developer-focused event will likely once again draw lots of attention. Here we learn a lot about plans for things like Pixel phones, smart home automation, Google search and other cloud services, machine learning and AI, design, and, of course, its flagship Android operating system.

Like past Google I/O events this one is free and open to all to experience.

Google I/O will run for two days, May 11-12, 2022. You can learn more at the Google I/O site. As you might expect there’s plenty of innovation and updates to digest and plan accordingly depending on your business.