Beyoncé is back.

Peloton Inc (NSAQ: PTON) today announced that the global superstar it is bringing a new Artist Series to its streaming classes. They will be rolled out over a three-day period and be available on the app (iOS, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, among others), Bikes and Tread.

Per the announcement on the Peloton blog here’s what to expect:

Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series 3 days

Cycling, Running, Tread Bootcamp, Strength, Yoga, Barre, Stretching and Outdoor content—so anyone can take the classes, no equipment required

Content across 3 languages: English, German and Spanish—a first for Peloton

Special 2:1 classes taught by multiple instructors

Live and On Demand classes, so you can take them on your time

It’s nice to see classes that don’t require equipment. So even if you don’t own (pricey) Peloton hardware you can at least enjoy Beyoncé music on a class such as Strength, Yoga, Barre, Stretching or while exercising outdoors.

WATCH: The Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series

In total there will be 17 new classes available to Peloton subscribers.

In addition there’s a cause behind the new series:

“Together with Beyoncé, we’re also expanding our social impact partnership by providing the fitness facilities of 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with Peloton Bikes this fall. This initiative builds on Peloton and Beyoncé’s shared commitment to provide access to best-in-class fitness, inspiring this generation of HBCU students to source their power, physically and mentally, through movement. Thousands of students redeemed gifted Peloton digital memberships at the onset of the partnership, ensuring students can enjoy Peloton’s library of content on and off equipment.” Source: Peloton x Beyoncé: Our Largest Artist Series Ever (Peloton Blog)

This isn’t the first time Peloton has partnered with Beyoncé. Existing classes can already be streamed on Peloton. But having a new batch of classes is very welcome to keep things fresh.

Here’s a look at the three-day schedule:

Also, don’t forget: Artist Series badge!

That’s right. Anytime you take this type of class — one that exclusively features music by a specific musician or band — you will earn yourself proof that you indeed took part in an Artist Series. Here’s an example of one I was “awarded” for taking an Ed Sheeran class:

The achievements and feels apparently never end.