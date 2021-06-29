Just when I thought things were getting sleepy around Peloton town…

Today Peloton announced an “All For One” music festival. Featuring 25 artists and 40 Peloton instructors the event takes place July 1-3, 2021.

Once again, this is a virtual event, and is open to Peloton members who subscribe to the fitness service (or are giving the trial a go).

On its blog, Peloton describes the formula for AFO as so:

Your favorite instructors + chart-topping artists + the entire Member community + YOU = All for One 2021: Music Festival.

The “line-up” includes the following artists:

Alice Coltrane

Black Coffee

Carly Pearce

Daddy Yankee

Demi Lovato

Depeche Mode

Disclosure

Doja Cat

Gorgon City

Gwen Stefani

James Blake

Jessie Ware

Imagine Dragons

Major Lazer

Migos

Nas

Pearl Jam

Robin Shulz

Rosalía

Sturgill Simpson

Thomas Rhett

Tina Turner

The Tragically Hip

Twenty One Pilots

Wizkid

Pretty impressive. (Depeche Mode! The Hip!)

However, keep in mind this is not an actual honest-to-goodness music festival. So there aren’t actually any live performances. Rather, think of this is a top tier playlist — a digital music festival. This is music you’ll get to enjoy while taking Peloton classes (cardio, strength, yoga, etc.).

Spotify subscribers can access the music here: Peloton All for One: Music Festival Playlist.

The Instagram hashtag for the event is #AFO21.

ClintTheMint’s Take

Though this is mostly a marketing and PR exercise, “All for One” does reinforce the depth of Peloton’s music licensing program.

If you’re like me, music is essential for motivation and inspiration. Especially when working out. A good song — especially with the chorus and beat hitting exactly the right moment at the beginning of a tough interval — can make the difference between a ho-hum workout and a PR (personal record in Peloton speak).

Using artist’s works, in this case music, costs money. Licensing is often not cheap. So not every fitness company has the resources, or will, to dole out and acquire a strong music catalog. That’s a key advantage for Peloton. And the company taps into it frequently. For instance, the ongoing “Artist Series” featuring marquee names in the industry continues to grow and add new classes.

Here’s what the cycling schedule looks like for July 1, the first day of the festival:

You can see special rides designated “AFO Ride” such as the 45 min AFO Ride with Gwen Stefani led by instructor Kendall Toole live at 3:00pm (PT).

Also neat to see a Go Canada! Ride to celebrate Canada Day. A much appreciated shout out.

You’ll also see these AFO-designated classes across other workout types including strength, yoga, running, cardio, and even stretching classes.

In any case, these are fun events, and yet another motivator to help us burn some calories.