Non-Binary gender option comes to Peloton app, bike and tread

Encouraging bit of news this morning. New York-based Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) has updated its platform to provide members with a non-binary gender option.

Per The Verge nonbinary users will appear as “NB” on the leaderboard. This works across the whole Peloton system, whether you’re using the digital app on Android or iPhone/iPad, or taking a class on the bike or tread.

I noticed a software update pushed to my bike yesterday so I’m guessing that included the gender update. This morning I checked the Peloton web site, and under preferences can confirm there is now a NB option, in addition to the bike itself and digital app:

Non-binary option on Peloton web site:

Non-binary option on Peloton bike:

Non-binary option on Peloton digital app (iPhone iOS):

Also per The Verge:

“As part of Pride Month, Peloton is also donating $100,000 to the Ali Forney Center (AFC), a nonprofit organization that provides resources for homeless LGBTQIA+ youth, as well as 20 percent of its Pride 2020 collection sales, up to an additional $25,000.”

I’ve only been riding a Peloton bike since March. As I’ve written here on Stark Insider I’ve been rather smitten by the experience — not just the bike which is outstanding, but also the other workout options like Yoga, cardio, strength, etc. And I am now probably in the best shape I’ve been in since my college years — with accompanying weight loss to show. It only took a pandemic.

Aside from the addictive classes and charismatic instructors who effortlessly make you work harder than you would’ve ever anticipated, I appreciate the company’s core focus and support of LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter. There’s Pride rides, and, recently I took a 30 minute “Speak Up” ride by Tunde Oyeneyin. That was as an emotional and compelling and moving an experience as I’ve had so far in 2020.

Small bit of news, but in some ways a big bit of news. Perhaps more companies will follow suit, and the trend will continue.