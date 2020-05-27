Trendspotting: Use your Fuji X-T3 or X-T4 as a killer high resolution webcam

Not many of us are outdoors these days or at events shooting video with our DSLR and mirrorless cameras. But ZOOM. Yes, we are ZOOMing. A lot.

But webcams aren’t really the best. Quality is average and they tend to make everything look slightly out of focus. So why not use that camera sitting unused in your dresser drawer as a high quality alternative?

That’s the thinking in the industry these days with major makers like Canon who recently released software to just that with its DSLR range including popular models like the EOS 80D and 90D. Webcams are the it thing apparently (along with Pandemic Pelotons apparently)

Now Fujifilm is on board.

Fujifilm X Webcam enables you to use your trusty mirrorless camera as a webcam. The new app with most new (and generally outstanding) Fuji cameras including the X-T2, X-T3, X-T4 and GFX cameras, among others.

Models compatible with the FUJIFILM X Webcam: GFX100, GFX 50S, GFX 50R, X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, X-T4

Fortunately Fujifilm X Webcam is free. Connection is via USB. But… it only works on Windows PCs for now.

From Fujifilm:

“FUJIFILM X Webcam,” software for Windows computers, will be released on May 27, 2020. Users will be able to install the software on any PC, and using a USB cable, connect a supported camera, to create a web-conferencing environment with much higher image quality. The enhanced quality of our digital cameras compared to built in webcams will improve your web conference with help from advanced functions such as the Film Simulation modes, which delivers Fujifilm’s unique color profiles.

Given that many webcams are stocked out — especially those made by Logitech — this might just be a great solution for those looking to up their ZOOM game.

Tutorial: How to use Fujifilm X Webcam App

DOWNLOAD: You can download FUJIFILM X Webcam from Fujifilm direct.