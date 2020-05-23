ESPN to air Peloton special featuring pro athletes Booger McFarland, Rory McIlroy, Monica Puig, Kyle Rudolph, others in 30-minute races

Peloton has amped up its marketing. Smart thing. While in lock-down with gyms closed, people are looking for alternatives. An at-home spin bike is one of them, and Peloton — and other fitness companies focused on the home — are reaping rewards.
The latest effort appears to be a racing special featuring professional athletes. Reportedly ESPN will air a on-hour special on May 30, 2020 with Peloton rides.
Instructors Alex Toussaint and Robin Arzon will each lead a Peloton of eight riders split across Men’s and Women’s divisions as follows:
Men’s Division Participants:
- Booger McFarland (Football)
- Bubba Watson (Golf)
- Gordon Hayward (Basketball)
- Justin Thomas (Golf)
- Kyle Rudolph (Football)
- Matt Grevers (Olympian/Swimming)
- Mike Golic Jr. (Football)
- Rory Mcllroy (Golf)
Women’s Division Participants:
- Allyson Felix (Track+Field)
- Colleen Quigley (Track)
- Dawn Staley (Basketball)
- Kyla Ross (Olympian/Gymnastics)
- Michele Smith (Softball)
- Monica Puig (Tennis)
- Morgan Pressel (Golf)
- Victoria Azarenka (Tennis)
Aside from the above information I couldn’t find more about the format. For example, will this be a public ride that others can join? Or are we merely spectators?
One notable absentee includes Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, a high profile Peloton owner. In my neck of the woods, I would’ve liked to have seen relatively new Peloton owner and San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture in the ride.
This isn’t the first time ESPN and Peloton have partnered on a project — or at least marketing effort. Alex Toussaint recently led a ride in honor of the epic Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance. That 30-minute ride is now available in the Peloton on-demand library. Beware, its difficulty rating currently sits at 8.7 out of 10 (see above image). If you know Alex, this is no cakewalk.
This ESPN special is yet another interesting — creative — way for companies to try to fill the sports void with programming that would certainly seem odd in any other, non-virus, year.