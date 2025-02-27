OWC Atlas Ultra CFexpress Cards Approved for Blackmagic PYXIS 6K and URSA Cine Cameras—How Do They Compare?

Other World Computing (OWC) has announced that its Atlas Ultra CFexpress Type B memory cards have been approved for use with Blackmagic Design’s PYXIS 6K and URSA Cine digital film cameras. While this endorsement signals compatibility, real-world performance is what ultimately matters for filmmakers and content creators.

For the Blackmagic PYXIS 6K, the approved cards include:

For the Blackmagic URSA Cine, Blackmagic has approved:

OWC Atlas Ultra CFexpress 2.0 Type B – 325GB

– 325GB OWC Atlas Ultra CFexpress 4.0 Type B – 1TB, 2TB

While OWC touts high read and write speeds for these cards, manufacturer specifications don’t always reflect real-world performance—something users should always test for themselves, especially when working with high-bitrate video files or extended recording sessions.

Comparison Table: OWC Atlas Ultra CFexpress Type B Memory Cards

Below are the basic specs of the Atlas cards, both Ultra and Pro. Note to get maximum performance (read/write) you’ll generally need to opt for larger — and more expensive — variants.

Model Capacity Read Speed Write Speed Sustained Write Price Atlas Ultra 2.0 325GB 1700 MB/s 1500 MB/s 1300 MB/s $229.99 Atlas Ultra 4.0 1TB 3650 MB/s 3000 MB/s 1500 MB/s $299.99 Atlas Ultra 4.0 2TB 3650 MB/s 3000 MB/s 1500 MB/s $679.99 Atlas Pro 4.0 256GB 3650 MB/s 3000 MB/s 800 MB/s $169.99 Atlas Pro 4.0 512GB 3650 MB/s 3000 MB/s 800 MB/s $199.99

Prices are approximate and may vary depending on the retailer. Be sure to check current pricing with authorized OWC resellers.

How Do They Compare to Other CFexpress Cards?

Several other brands offer CFexpress Type B memory cards, and it’s worth considering how they stack up.

Sony CEB-G Series : Advertises read speeds up to 1850 MB/s and write speeds up to 1750 MB/s , though actual sustained performance can vary based on camera buffer size and workflow. (Check pricing)

: Advertises , though actual sustained performance can vary based on camera buffer size and workflow. (Check pricing) SanDisk Extreme PRO : Claims up to 1700 MB/s read and 1400 MB/s write speeds , but independent testing often shows variability depending on workload.

: Claims up to , but independent testing often shows variability depending on workload. Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B: Offers claimed read speeds of 1750 MB/s and write speeds of 1000 MB/s, but again, real-world speeds may be lower under sustained workloads.

Choosing the Right Memory Card

For filmmakers and video professionals, the key factors in selecting a CFexpress Type B card go beyond just manufacturer speed ratings:

Sustained write performance : Burst speeds are less relevant if the card throttles during extended recording.

: Burst speeds are less relevant if the card throttles during extended recording. Thermal management : CFexpress cards can get hot, potentially impacting performance and longevity.

: CFexpress cards can get hot, potentially impacting performance and longevity. Reliability under real-world conditions: Compatibility with specific cameras and recording formats should be verified through user testing.

OWC’s recent Blackmagic approval is a good sign for those looking for certified options, but as always, real-world testing is the best way to determine if a card meets your needs.

Meantime, CFexpress Type B is still one of my favorite formats for recording. I like their relatively low cost (Type A used by Sony is quite a bit more expensive for instance). And they deliver high performance in a neat little package — that also happens to look pretty cool too!

Where to Buy OWC Atlas CFexpress Memory Cards

