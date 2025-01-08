Wine lovers, rejoice! One of California’s most iconic wine country events, Taste of Sonoma, returns to the picturesque Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens this spring. Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 21, 2025, because this one-day celebration of wine, food, and Sonoma County’s charm is not to be missed.

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Location: Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, Santa Rosa, CA

Tickets: Starting at $190 (GeneralAdmission), $240 (VIP Club Reserve)

Taste of Sonoma brings together 100+ wineries pouring their best vintages, paired with bites from top local chefs. Expect expertly curated wine seminars, live music, interactive food and wine pairings, and an intimate VIP lounge for those seeking an elevated experience.

What’s On Tap:

– Grand Tasting Pavilion: Sample a diverse array of wines from across Sonoma County’s 19 AVAs (American Viticultural Areas). Think velvety Pinot Noirs, crisp Chardonnays, and bold Zinfandels.

– Wine Talks: Discover the stories behind the wines with talks from winemakers and sommeliers.

– Culinary Demos: Top chefs share their secrets and show how to create perfect pairings for Sonoma wines.

– VIP Lounge: Enjoy exclusive wine tastings, private bites, and a quieter retreat from the bustle (VIP tickets start at $275).

General admission begins at 12:00 PM, with VIP access starting at 11:00 AM for early entry and special experiences. Whether you’re a seasoned oenophile or a curious newbie, there’s something for everyone.

Pro Tips for First-Timers:

1. Arrive Early: VIP ticket holders get an hour of early access—totally worth it if you’re looking for smaller crowds and premium tastings.

2. Dress Comfortably: Wear layers and comfortable shoes. Wine country weather in March can shift from sunny to chilly.

3. Hydrate & Snack: Keep water handy and pace yourself—hydration is key when tasting wines. Snack regularly to keep your palate fresh.

4. Plan Your Route: With so many wineries and experiences, map out your must-visits to make the most of your day.

5. Make It a Weekend: Extend your wine country adventure by exploring nearby towns like Healdsburg or Sonoma. Book accommodations early—hotels fill up fast during event weekends.

Tickets are on sale now at tasteofsonoma.com. Grab yours before they’re gone and get ready for an unforgettable day of sipping, savoring, and celebrating the very best of Sonoma County.

WATCH: Taste of Sonoma – A Weekend in California Wine Country

