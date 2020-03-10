News this morning out of Northern California wine country.

Famed annual food and wine celebration Taste of Sonoma has found a new home.

This year’s edition — featuring walk-around tastings, a chefs’ pavilion, guided wine seminars, and themed lounges — will be hosted by Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens.

“We are honored to host Taste of Sonoma at my family’s winery,” says second-generation vintner Christopher Jackson. “After experiencing the exceptional event for years, we are certain that Kendall-Jackson, known as the premier food and wine destination in Sonoma County, will complement the program and enhance the overall feel of the day.”

Organizers say that visitors will be able to experience the “diversity of Sonoma County’s 18 AVAs where more than 60 grape varietals are grown.”

Tickets range from $150 to $255 per person and go on sale in early May.

Taste of Sonoma takes place on September 5, 2020.

For a sneak peek of what to expect, check out the Stark Insider video below featuring Gino Gallo, Loni Stark and winemakers and chefs as they experience a sun-soaked day in Sonoma.

