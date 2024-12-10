There’s been a lot of innovation in the cinema camera and lens space in the last few years. Especially as it relates to lower cost camera bodies — RED, Blackmagic, Sony, Panasonic — with features historically found on pricey models.

Now there’s some news to keep an eye on in the anamorphic lens space.

Blazar says its new Apex 50mm lens is the first ever to combine anamorphic design with autofocus capability.

That’s unique because anamorphic lenses are typically used on higher end productions with large budgets and dedicated focus pullers and camera assistants. In those situations autofocus is not needed — and even shunned.

Combining the two, however, means smaller productions or even solo operators can use this type of lens to achieve cinematic looks for things that might be otherwise tricky to focus: fast sports (e.g. racing), wildlife, documentary, etc.

Blazar Apex 50mm: Key Specs

As for the Apex 50mm, here’s some of the key specs:

APS-C S35 coverage

T1.8

1.33x squeeze factor

Focus-by-wire

E-mount only for now

USB-C port for firmware updates

Filter Thread: 77mm X 0.75

717 grams / 1.58 lbs

Pre-orders: $799 USD

Democratization of Cinema

Not to get too melodramatic, but announcements like this reinforce the trend of the so-called democratization of cinema. Fancy tools just keep getting less expensive (well, at least for now… we’ll see what possible tariffs do to prices next year).

For only $800 you get access to a pretty powerful cinematography tool. So long as you’re able to work with an e-mount that is. For Sony shooters this will be something to look into. Others will need to pass, as the auto-focus obviously requires electronic communication with the camera body negating the possibility of using a passive adapter for instance.

One interesting note is that in the email announcement Blazar says its goal was not to be subtle. Hence, they’ve “developed a way to make the Apex’s 1.33x squeeze emulate the character of a 1.5x squeeze using groundbreaking technology.”

Sounds interesting!

Of course it’s all about the visual results. Blazar has published tests to its YouTube channel which you can watch below.

Blazar APEX 1.33x 50mm I Testing The World’s First Anamorphic Autofocus Lens (4K)

So if you’re in the hunt for some exciting flares and widescreen cinematics the new Apex 50mm might be worth a look.