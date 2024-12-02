Everything retro seems to be in these days, including video game consoles.

Old systems from Nintendo, Sony, Sega and Atari among others have plenty of fans as you’ll see if you check places like Reddit and various internet forums. Video game franchises like Final Fantasy, Zelda and Mario Bros hold what seems like timeless appeal and look to draw new generations of audiences.

So what about resale values for the consoles themselves?

A new report by Journo Research shared results today. If you’re in the market for some of these vintage retro consoles for the Christmas holidays be ready to spend a premium.

Coming in at a whopping $1,568 USD, the SNK Neo Geo was the number one most expensive console in 2024 according to the findings. The original sold for $649 in 1990 (quite expensive at the time as well!).

That’s followed by the 3DO Interactive Multiplayer which is going for about $1,527 on the used market ($699 new in 1993).

Corey Sims at CSDB.gg said, “It’s no surprise some of these iconic consoles are on the list, such as the PlayStation and SEGA Genesis. However, it is unbelievable how much some of them would cost today based on inflation.”

“Given the high costs of consoles like the Neo Geo and 3DO Interactive Multiplayer today, it will be interesting to see how much modern systems like the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 might cost in the future.”

Rounding out the top 10:

Mattel Intellivision $1,145 ($299, 1980)

Atari 2600 $1,036 ($199, 1977)

Atari 5200 $880 ($269, 1982)

Sega Saturn $399 ($826, 1995)

NEC TurboExpress $601 ($249, 1990)

Nintendo Entertainment System $199 ($584, 1985)

SEGA Master System $200 ($576, 1986)

Coleco Colecovision $175 ($572, 1982)

(see below for screen shot of the whole list of 26 consoles listed by Journo Research)

Interesting that there was so much variety back in the early days of the home video console boom. Today, it’s really dominated by three major companies: Sony (PlayStation), Micrososft (XBOX), and Nintendo (Switch).

But it seems as though there’s a healthy appetite for the older systems. Just as we’re sort of also seeing in vintage Hi-Fi gear — there’s a nostalgia factor that is hard to ignore when it comes to re-visiting childhood memories.

How much would vintage video game consoles sell for in 2024?

In addition to the console side, there’s a boom happening in the handheld video game market. Though old models also sell well on eBay, Facebook Market, and on other online sites, there’s a plethora of new models emanating from China from companies like Powkiddy, Retroid, Anbernic to name just a few. Running anywhere from $20 to about $200 there’s a seemingly endless array of choice when it comes to screen size (and aspect ratio), processor power and overall quality of controls. You can use emulators to play all sorts of retro systems, all in the palm of your hand, suitable for travel and long shifts at work.

You may want to double check that old closet or pile of boxes in the basement just in case you have an old video game system. It could make a great gift. Or it could make for a nice bit of bonus cash just in time for the holidays.