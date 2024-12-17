If you’re a filmmaker, content creator, or tech enthusiast, there’s big news in the pro video world today. Blackmagic Design has officially started taking pre-orders for its new URSA Cine Immersive Camera—a game-changing piece of gear specifically designed for Apple Immersive Video and the Apple Vision Pro.

Priced at $29,995 USD, this cutting-edge cinema camera is expected to begin shipping in late Q1 2025, with broader availability later in the year. The combination of Blackmagic Design’s robust hardware and Apple’s immersive ecosystem could open new frontiers for capturing and delivering ultra-high resolution stereoscopic 3D content.

URSA Cine Immersive: Key Specs and Features

Blackmagic’s new flagship camera delivers professional specs to match its ambitious target market. Here’s what we know so far:

Feature Details Dual Sensors Dual 8160 x 7200 (58.7MP) sensors for stereoscopic 3D Dynamic Range 16 stops for detailed shadows and highlights Frame Rate Up to 90 fps at 8K resolution Recording Format Blackmagic RAW to a single file Storage Includes 8TB Blackmagic Media Module Connectivity High-speed Wi-Fi, 10G Ethernet, and mobile data Color Science Blackmagic’s Generation 5 Color Science with film curve

What Does This Mean for Filmmakers?

The URSA Cine Immersive signals a new direction for Blackmagic Design: capturing cinematic content tailored for Apple Vision Pro’s immersive spatial viewing experience.

Here are the potential implications:

Immersive Content: With dual 58.7-megapixel sensors and stereoscopic 3D capture, content creators can now produce incredibly immersive, ultra-high-resolution videos for Apple Vision Pro users. A Full Workflow: Blackmagic Design continues its tradition of delivering not just cameras, but comprehensive solutions. From capture with URSA Cine Immersive to post-production in DaVinci Resolve Studio, filmmakers will get an end-to-end platform for immersive storytelling. A Niche, But Growing Market: While traditional formats like 4K and 8K dominate film production, immersive formats are gaining traction, particularly for premium concerts, sports, and virtual events. Blackmagic’s entry into this space could help filmmakers differentiate their content in a competitive landscape.

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive Pricing and Availability

The Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive is priced at $29,995 USD and is available for pre-order now through authorized Blackmagic Design resellers. Deliveries are expected to start late Q1 2025, with wider availability planned for later in the year.

It will be interesting to see if this type of product can generate much success given its price. No doubt early adopters will likely be special production houses and indie studios with sizeable budgets.

Final Thoughts

The release of the URSA Cine Immersive is big news. Blackmagic Design is taking a bold leap into the future of cinema with a camera that could reshape how immersive video is captured and consumed—especially for devices like Apple Vision Pro.

While $29,995 puts it in the hands of serious filmmakers and studios, the innovation here is undeniable. For those pushing the boundaries of storytelling in immersive and spatial video, the URSA Cine Immersive might be the tool that makes those visions a reality. Just be ready to crack open a piggy bank… or two.

