Casual listeners probably won’t know what “Roon-ready” or even “Bluesound” mean. But for audiophiles and those who like to chase the highest bit rates and sound quality possible the mentions will almost always draw a quick look.

In this case, well-regarded Bluesound (Lebrook Industries Limited) has taken the wraps off some new music streamers. Three to be exact. The svelte and modern looking products are targeting three different price points and tiers as follows:

Bluesound Node Nano $299 USD ($399 CAD, €349 EUR, £299 GBP)

Bluesound Node $549 USD ($749 CAD, €599 EUR, £499 GBP)

Bluesound Node Icon $999 USD ($1399 CAD, €1099 EUR, £899 GBP)

As you might expect the most expensive of the lot, the Node Icon, features the most advanced chipsets (dual ESS Sabre ES9039Q2M DACs) in addition to a pretty 5-inch built-in display and XLR outputs (a must have for many).

Still, for those looking for a quality streamer for a bedroom, office or maybe even an Airbnb, the entry level Node Nano will offer quite a bit and likely do the job with aplomb. Looking very much like an Apple TV in black with a wedge front, you can find controls on the top that allow you to perform simple functions, while more advanced stuff (choosing playlists, searching for artists, etc.) can be done via the BluOS Controller app or even the Roon app for paying subscribers (all three are Roon-Ready).

“Since 2013 when it was first introduced, the NODE has been our most popular and loved product, with more customers choosing it over any other hi-res music streamer. Today is the next chapter in our mission to bring high-fidelity sound to everyday life,” said Matt Simmonds, Product Manager at Bluesound. “By creating a family of NODE streamers, we can reach more music listeners with hi-res streaming, offering a great entry point for customers, and a sophisticated step-up option for those who are serious about their audio.”

In addition, all three models support the usual line-up of music services including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Tidal. Streaming from your phone or laptop is easy as well with built-in Apple AirPlay 2, aptX and Bluetooth.

It’s worth noting another up-level feature for the Node and Node Icon is the addition of Dirac Live room correction. An additional calibration microphone is available separately from Bluesound which enables the unit to measure the rooms acoustics and make adjustments to optimize sound quality. Dirac Live is also built-in to many newer home theater receivers and seems to be gaining momentum in the market as a desirable room correction software option.

Note that if you want to stream high-resolution DSD files, you’ll need to go for the Node or Node Icon (the Nano doesn’t support the format).

Bluesound Still Leads the Way

Though this is a niche space, I think Bluesound is still the leader. Others such as Cambridge also have quality competitive offerings. Bluesound, though, seems to be able to package it all in an easy-to-use package with just the right amount of features for any particular use case or buyer.

Don’t need high-res audio? You don’t need to pay for it and can spend $299 for the entry Node Nano.

Want it all? Be ready to pony up for the pricey (but still reasonable for the class) $999 Node Icon and its nifty built-in display.

But what about those product names?

Bluesound is playing off the “Nano” prefix for the line-up. I guess that’s fine. But what’s slightly confusing is that there’s the entry “Node Nano” and flagship “Node Icon”. Fair enough. Then there’s the middle product which is just the “Nano” — with no additional suffix. Couldn’t the Bluesound product team also have given that one a specific name to differentiate it from the rest of the line? My suspicion is they didn’t as this one most likely resembles the original Bluesound Node. So for those looking to just move sideways or look for a slight upgrade will know to look for the new Bluesound Node, which would be an updated version of their existing unit. Just a guess!

These are well made products with a solid reputation among buyers and the audio enthusiast community. If you’re in the market for a premium music streamer I think these are well worth a look or two.

The Bluesound Node Nano is available today, while you can pre-order the Node now with shipping beginning September 24. The top end Icon will be available for sale sometime in the Fall (estimate is November 15, 2024).