As like many things car related these days, the next generation of the Cayenne will be electrified.

Though its EV plans appear to be slowing a bit (slowing Taycan sales may have something to do with that), Porsche seems committed to transforming all of its models — save for the iconic 911 — if even some remain simultaneously on sale next to their combustion counterparts.

Porsche revealed some looks of the upcoming Cayenne EV by way of some photos taken while testing.

You can read more about Porsche’s plans for the Cayenne for the next decade over on their newsroom.

“The Cayenne has always defined the sports car in its segment. In the middle of the decade, the fourth generation will set standards in the segment as an electric SUV,” says Blume, CEO of Porsche AG. “At the same time, into the next decade our customers will still be able to choose from a wide range of powerful and efficient combustion and hybrid models.”

Basically, Porsche will sell an EV and ICE version of the Cayenne side by side into the 2030’s. However, the new fourth generation will only be all-electric.

Cayenne EV Styling: Too Early to Say?

I really like the new Macan EV styling. Looking quite polished, modern and stylish. Porsche took the bast parts of the Macan design language and essentially brought out the best parts to perfection, most notably the headlight treatment and svelte rear bodywork and integrated horizontal brake lights and bar.

But the Cayenne?

Hmmm, not sure what to think about it so far. Then again, this is a prototype in disguise so it’s probably best not to make any judgements of this point. And it’s still a ways off, with an expected launch in 2026. Unlike the 718s, Porsche says it will keep ICE versions available to buyers past 2030, a key deadline its now somewhat backed away from.

Not a fan of the chrome window trim. Or the black paint on black wheels. Likely there will be plenty of options to choose from and season to taste. When it comes to options Porsche is probably the all-time leader in offering choice. Expensive choice.

“Our product strategy could enable us to deliver more than 80 per cent of our new cars fully electrified in 2030 – depending on the demand of our customers and the development of electromobility in the regions of the world”

Needless to say, the challenge with large SUVs is that you just can’t do much in terms of coolness. Size is needed to maximize interior space. So it’s really about utility and appealing to family buyers with sizeable budgets. On the other side of the coin…

Look for EV editions of the 718 Caymans and Boxsters before then — and jump on that GT4 before they become hyper expensive collectors!

Of course these models represent the bulk of Porsche sales so needless to say they’re absolutely essential for the iconic German carmaker to get right.