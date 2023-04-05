Forever wandering the darkness, to discover the adventure.

L’EAU de STARK

A fragrance forever. A perfume for all.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for April 20, 2023. Loni Stark and I have been at work brewing up a new Stark Insider short film. Editing. Reviewing. Taking notes. Editing. Reviewing. Taking more notes. And doing it all again thanks to the magic of caffeine.

The new project features many new firsts for us. However, I don’t want to spoil any of the surprises.

I didn’t think I’d ever shoot and edit a perfume commercial, but, then again, things these last few years have not exactly been predictable or normal. So we are rolling with the creative process, for better and worse.

See you back here on starkinsider.com on Thursday, April 20 for the premiere.

