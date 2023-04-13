Found in a dream. Lost in the act. Never be still!

One week to go!

We’re premiering our new perfume spot L’EAU de STARK on April 20, 2023.

This was our pandemic short film project — and experiment.

We’re so accustomed to shooting on locations in and around the San Francisco Bay Area that we had to change gears a little, and work around the home. Aka the Stark Insider studio and set.

Thanks to a nifty app called DigiSlate we were (mostly) able to keep year’s worth of footage organized and easily able to edit the various camera files into the final result using Adobe Premiere Pro — which, finally, seems to be pretty much stable these days, running on Windows 11.

I never thought we’d be marketing a perfume product. But these days you just roll with the flow and see what happens. Why not?!

So mark your calendars, hope to see you back here on starkinsider.com for a little fun as we roll out…