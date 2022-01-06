By all accounts the Taycan continues to drive impressive sales volume for Porsche. Not to mention growth.

The latest news has the Taycan more than doubling sales year-over-year. 113% y/y sales growth to be exact. Per Porsche’s numbers that means 9,419 Taycans were sold in 2021 vs. 4,414 in 2020.

Those 2021 sales figures mean the Taycan is within a hair of surpassing the 911 in unit sales (10,042).

In other words just over 13% of Porsche’s total sales in 2021 were for a four-door EV.

However, Porsche is, still, an SUV company disguised as a sports car company with racing pedigree. Add up its SUV sales — All Cayenne plus All Macan — and you arrive at 42,015 units, or approximately 60% of all Porsche sales. That’s down slightly from 63% the year prior. But note: the Macan had an impressive y/y sales jump of 33%. Indeed people love their SUVs these days (see: Tesla Model Y).

Porsche Full Year Sales Numbers 2020/2021

Stark Insider Take: Porsche Taycan is a Massive Success and a Harbinger of Things to Come

These are the early days, true. But to see Porsche have such success with a completely new model, one that is its first EV in history, is not to be taken lightly. I think this means several things:

Porsche is still a very innovative company

When it decides to go to market in a new category, expect it to do well

Taycans are expensive and sit in the premium segment with prices well into the $100,000 to $150,000 USD range and beyond — yet, people are willing to pay for the brand and performance

EV and Performance are not mutually exclusive concepts (test drive a 4S like I did to see for yourself!)

Based on this early sales success, expect further electrification of the Porsche line-up (Cayman?)

Only a few years ago about the only game in town when it came to EVs was Tesla. How quickly that is changing. There’s new models or new planned models seemingly being introduced every month or so.

Most recently, GM teased its 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV — a truck that will compete directly with the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning.

Then there’s dozens of other sedan and compact SUV EV players including the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Polestar 2 (Volvo), Kia EV6 and Niro, Hyundai Kona and Ioniq, Jaguar I-PACE, Mini Electric (BMW), BMW i3 and i4, Audi e-tron GT, Volkswagen ID.4, and Mercedes Benz EQS.

And, of course, established players continue to refine the EV like the Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Bolt.

Also, we can’t forget about the pure play upstarts. The likes of Nio, Rivian, and Lucid.

Impressively enough, with the Taycan, Porsche has proven it can take on a crowded market (most notably the Tesla Model S and Model S Plaid) and leverage its brand and heritage to build a car that is poised to take the company well into the future.