The long duration of the coronavirus pandemic has forced arts communities to utilize new ways to communicate with the public, and the SF Symphony has more than met that challenge.

Recently the San Francisco Symphony announced programming details for digital content on its video streaming platform, SFSymphony+. Viewers may download this platform as an app through several devices (iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Roku, FireTV), and the platform also is available via a number of TV services.

Chief among the programs curated for Symphony audiences is the SoundBox series, which launched in 2014. This late-night experiment for culturally curious music fans caught fire and is now in its seventh season, in a new digital format. SoundBox is known for adventurous programming with multimedia elements.

On May 27th, Destiny Muhammad curates “SoundBox: Resilience”, exploring the many ways resilience manifests in our world. She is a renowned harpist and jazz vocalist, who has shared her talents in a variety of venues.

Years ago I heard her sing and play during a meditation at Grace Cathedral, as participants walked the labyrinth inside the church. On several occasions I enjoyed her performance during lively jam sessions at Rasselas Jazz Club in the heart of the Fillmore. Beloved as the “Harpist from the Hood,” Destiny also has provided music during spiritual retreats at the OneLife Institute in Oakland.

The opening SoundBox program this month features arrangements by Destiny and by Matt Wong. Musicians performing include harpist Destiny Muhammad, drummer Leon Joyce Jr., bassist Ron Belcher, trumpet player Mike Olmos, pianist Matt Wong and SF Symphony musicians. Daniel Stewart will conduct.

Destiny has said: “Resilience fortifies, resilience uplifts, resilience guides.”

Subscriptions to SFSymphony+ for the season are $120 USD (one-time charge). Single episodes can be purchased for $15 each. In addition several episodes are available free with an account sign-up.

SoundBox presentations are available on demand on the apps or by web at SFSymphony+.