Van Gogh and visual art lovers take note. Immersive Van Gogh is coming to San Francisco.

The all-new visually-striking exhibition that invites audiences to step inside post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh’s most incredible works opens March 18 at San Francisco’s SVN West (South Van Ness and Market St.).

“The reception we have received from San Francisco Bay Area ticket buyers has been enthusiastic and welcoming,” said Lighthouse Immersive Co-Producer Corey Ross. “Despite the setbacks and challenges of COVID-19 this past year, one thing is clear—the arts will be coming back stronger than ever in 2021! We look forward to welcoming audiences through our doors beginning in March.”

The exhibition features a modern combination of light and music including projection to immerse the viewer in the world of Van Gogh’s famous works. Per the release:

Created by legendary pioneers of immersive digital art experiences seen around the globe, Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Utilizing the SVN West’s unique architecture and over 500,000 cubic-feet of projections, the exhibition will feature stunning projections that illuminate van Gogh’s 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces, including Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889). His paintings will be presented as how the artist first saw the scenes they are based on: active life and moving landscapes turned into sharp yet sweeping brushstrokes.

Immersive Van Gogh first premiered in Toronto in July 2020 and has been seen by more than 180,000 people since.

Lighthouse Immersive, the venue operator, says the San Francisco exhibit has already been extended and will run through Monday, September 6, 2021.

Immersive Van Gogh What: West Coast premiere of digital art installation featuring works by Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh

Where: San Francisco SVN West

When: March 18 – September 6, 2021

Tickets: From $39.99 ($24.99 for children 16 or younger) Production and Creative Team Massimiliano Siccardi, Artistic Creator

Luca Longobardi, Composer

Corey Ross, Co-Producer

Svetalan Dvoretksy, Co-Producer

Non Plus Ultra (NPU), Associate Presenter Learn more: Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit San Francisco

Let’s all hope this is the tip of the iceberg as the San Francisco arts scene begins a return to (a new) normal throughout 2021 as the COVID-10 vaccine rollout continues.

Are you ready to Gogh?

Meantime, please see below for a photo preview of Immersive Van Gogh.

Stark Insider hopes to see you there!

IN PHOTOS:

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit San Francisco