New short film ‘3 Days in Iceland’ by Clinton and Loni Stark to premiere 10.09.2020

We have a launch date — finally.

3 Days in Iceland, a short film Loni Stark and I have been working on through most of 2020 is almost here. Most of the footage was shot in 2017 on a tiny Sony a6500 mirrorless camera during a trip to the beautiful (and cold) capital of Reykjavík followed by a tour of the South Coast. There, like so many before, we were in awe of the natural beauty including massive waterfalls covered in ice, glaciers and a black diamond beach. A memorable experience to be sure.

Editing Iceland was almost like re-visiting the trip. The backdrop of 2020 is quite the time to be working on a video project — or I’m guessing any intensive creative endeavor. If we have worked on this a year or two ago the result would surely be quite different.

3 Days in Iceland A Place in Time. A Woman in Time. What: 3 Days in Iceland. A new short film by Clinton and Loni Stark. Production Company: Atelier Stark Films in association with BLG Media When: October 9, 2020. Where: Stark Insider, Vimeo, YouTube.

In any case we’ve completed the post production, and this will be our first video here on Stark Insider in quite some time. Last year we released the second of the 3 Days series, with 3 Days in Paris. And before that there was 3 Days in Sonoma. A trilogy of beautiful and interesting places we were so fortunate to have had visited.

Thanks for dropping by, hope to you see Friday 10.09.2020. We’re off to the incredible world known as Iceland.

A Place in Time.

A Woman in Time.

Clint & Loni

San Francisco, California