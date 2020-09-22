Molekule today announced it’s launching a new pro-grade air purifier. The San Francisco-based company says the model, Air Pro, will sell for $1,199 USD and be aimed at re-opening businesses and professional spaced concerned about clean air.
Like the company’s existing home-focused air purifiers, Molekule Air and Molekule Air Mini+, the Air Pro also features PECO technology. Compared to traditional HEPA air purifiers which trap contaminants such as viruses, mold and chemicals, PECO instead destroys them. However, the Air Pro delivers 3x the air flow of the Air and Air Mini+ and also has enhanced detection which has a claimed 3x detection rate for PM10 (pollen), PM2.5 (dust) to smaller than PM1 (smoke), and down to particles 0.3 microns in size.
“Air Pro marks a significant step in the space of air purification,” said Jaya Rao, CEO of Molekule. “This is a product built for the demands of businesses, offices and commercial spaces, while harnessing the same luxury design as our consumer products. The challenges people face with air quality today has evolved, and COVID-19 has shown us the harsh dangers of microscopic pollutants in the air. Air Pro was built to provide a solution to today’s toxic air, all while continuing to provide users ease of use.”
Per the announcement Molekule claims that third-party testing of the Air Pro demonstrated “greater than 4-log, or 99.99% reduction, of aerosolized RNA virus MS2 in 25 minutes in a standard room size chamber.”
Air Pro is app-enabled so you can control things like fan speed, air quality and filter status from your phone.
Indeed, it will be interesting to see how this new Air Pro performs. Molekule is a fairly new entrant into the clean air space and has been predominantly touting its PECO technology as a key differentiator. More coming soon on Stark Insider.
Given the West Coast wildfires, COVID-19 and climate change at large, I’m sure this space will continue to grow as consumers and businesses alike try to ensure clean air for living and working spaces. Expect more companies to announce products over the coming months and years to address this challenge.
Air Pro is available for pre-order today through Molekule.com, BestBuy.com and Amazon.com at $1,199 USD. The company recommends using it for spaces up to 1,000 square feet in size.
Molekule Launches Air Pro: Professional-Grade Air Purification Device Engineered for Businesses and Designed to Fit the Homes
Air Pro Delivers More Airflow, Detects More Particles and Destroys More Pollutants; Launches in Jamba Juice locations owned by former NFL tight end, Vernon Davis
SAN FRANCISCO – September 22, 2020 – Molekule, the leader in reinventing air purification, today announced Molekule Air Pro, a new professional-grade air purifier engineered for the demands of commercial spaces. Built with 3x the airflow, 3x the particle sensing information, and 3 ways to protect against pollutants, Air Pro also leverages Molekule’s proprietary and award-winning PECO technology, which is scientifically proven to destroy viruses, bacteria, mold, chemicals and other pollutants in the air.
In independent, third-party testing, Air Pro demonstrated greater than 4-log, or 99.99% reduction, of aerosolized RNA virus MS2 in 25 minutes in a standard room size chamber. MS2 is a proxy virus for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Air Pro combines many current Molekule features with new technologies to deliver a state-of-the-art air purification solution for larger spaces. Key features and benefits include:
- More airflow – designed to meet the needs of business and high-traffic areas, Air Pro delivers 3x the airflow of Molekule’s award-winning consumer devices.
- Enhanced Detection – Air Pro harnesses enhanced sensor capability leading to 3x detection. An advanced particle sensor detects a comprehensive range of air particles in three sizes, from PM10 (pollen) and PM2.5 (dust), to smaller than PM1 (smoke), and down to particles 0.3 microns in size.
- Three ways to protect – In addition to a 6-speed manual mode, Air Pro delivers two Auto Protect modes, Standard and Quiet, to automatically regulate fan speed based on particle levels sensed in the air, all while keeping noise to a minimum.
- App Enabled – Air Pro is an IoT device. App connectivity allows you to control Air Pro’s fan speed, check your air particle levels and filter status, and provide app users notifications when it’s time to change your PECO-Filter.
- Instantly starts cleaning the air: Air Pro is quick to set up, requires no retrofitting or duct work, and is designed for up to 1,000 square feet of space.
Air Pro was also recently adopted by former NFL tight end, actor, and current Dancing with the Stars contestant, Vernon Davis, who is also the franchisee owner of five Bay Area Jamba Juice locations, of which he is integrating the devices into. “I was inspired to go into this business by Venus and Serena Williams. As elite athletes, we care deeply about the air we breathe and as a business owner, I am equally faced with making decisions for my staff and customers. The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to look at air quality differently, and coupled with the recent Bay Area wildfires, it was critical for me to find an air purification solution that provided an added layer of protection for my business, my staff, and our guests. I found that in Molekule’s Air Pro device.”
Air Pro incorporates an anodized aluminum housing, a textured base and a vegan leather handle for a warm and contemporary design; materials that were strategically chosen due to their low VOC exposure and are disinfectable. Available for pre-order nationwide on Sept. 22, 2020, through Molekule.com, BestBuy.com and Amazon.com, Air Pro retails for $1199 USD and is designed for rooms up to 1,000 square feet.
