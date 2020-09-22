Molekule today announced it’s launching a new pro-grade air purifier. The San Francisco-based company says the model, Air Pro, will sell for $1,199 USD and be aimed at re-opening businesses and professional spaced concerned about clean air.

Like the company’s existing home-focused air purifiers, Molekule Air and Molekule Air Mini+, the Air Pro also features PECO technology. Compared to traditional HEPA air purifiers which trap contaminants such as viruses, mold and chemicals, PECO instead destroys them. However, the Air Pro delivers 3x the air flow of the Air and Air Mini+ and also has enhanced detection which has a claimed 3x detection rate for PM10 (pollen), PM2.5 (dust) to smaller than PM1 (smoke), and down to particles 0.3 microns in size.

See below for the full press release and more key features of the Molekule Air Pro.

“Air Pro marks a significant step in the space of air purification,” said Jaya Rao, CEO of Molekule. “This is a product built for the demands of businesses, offices and commercial spaces, while harnessing the same luxury design as our consumer products. The challenges people face with air quality today has evolved, and COVID-19 has shown us the harsh dangers of microscopic pollutants in the air. Air Pro was built to provide a solution to today’s toxic air, all while continuing to provide users ease of use.”

Per the announcement Molekule claims that third-party testing of the Air Pro demonstrated “greater than 4-log, or 99.99% reduction, of aerosolized RNA virus MS2 in 25 minutes in a standard room size chamber.”

Air Pro is app-enabled so you can control things like fan speed, air quality and filter status from your phone.

Indeed, it will be interesting to see how this new Air Pro performs. Molekule is a fairly new entrant into the clean air space and has been predominantly touting its PECO technology as a key differentiator. More coming soon on Stark Insider.

Given the West Coast wildfires, COVID-19 and climate change at large, I’m sure this space will continue to grow as consumers and businesses alike try to ensure clean air for living and working spaces. Expect more companies to announce products over the coming months and years to address this challenge.

Air Pro is available for pre-order today through Molekule.com, BestBuy.com and Amazon.com at $1,199 USD. The company recommends using it for spaces up to 1,000 square feet in size.