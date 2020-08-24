Trendspotting: Nearly 1 million more cases of wine shipped direct to buyers in first half of 2020

People aren’t visiting wineries. And the result is a spike in online wine sales.

Wine Enthusiast cites analytics firm Sovos which analyzed data from over 1,000 wineries and released a mid-year report:

“According to the report, nearly one million more cases of wine were shipped in the first half of 2020 compared to 2019, which equates to an additional $222 million spent by consumers to have wine delivered directly to their doors.”

That represents a 29% y/y increase.

Also per the report, Sonoma leads in terms of volume and growth, having shied 290,000 more cases with a value of $71 million.

Napa still leads in direct-to-consumer (DTC) because its wines are expensive.

More highlights from the Sovos 2020 mid-year DTC wine shipping report can be seen below.

So not surprising that COVID-19 has impacted the wine industry just as it has so many others — learning, work-from-home, gyms, restaurants, etc. The abrupt change has forced many e-commerce plans to accelerate. Long-term, when things eventually return to a new normal, I expect the new systems and processes being implemented today will ultimately help wineries reach new buyers, far beyond the traditional in-person tasting room business model. Hopefully net positive opportunity arises out of a challenging year.