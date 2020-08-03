Here’s the Stark Insider Top 10 best DSLR & mirrorless cameras. Updated August 2020.

Looking to buy or gift a DSLR or mirrorless camera? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve rolled up 10 of our favorite cameras as selected from rigorous tests, and hours of intense use for actual projects. Yes, a camera body may or may not have been dropped at least once. All in the name of shopping science.

Whether you’re a stills shooter, a videographer or a beginner or seasoned pro looking to upgrade, you should be able to find something to help satisfy your shopping mission.

We run the gamut in this top 10 list, from a $448 Sony a6000 mirrorless all the way up to a (gulp) $13,000+ Hasselblad medium format body. In between, lots of sane choices from the likes of Canon, Olympus, Blackmagic, Sony and Nikon, among others. Isn’t it nice to have so much choice?

As for me, I’ve been shooting video and stills here on Stark Insider for about 15 years (my Vimeo channel). Here’s an example of a recent video we shot for LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil:

I have an important rule for these kinds of lists: I need to have personally handled and shot with a camera for it to get a mention. Every camera on this list is one I’ve used at least once — either for an actual project or for a camera test (disclosure: except for the Hasselblad as you might have guessed). Some I rent, others I borrow, and a few I own.

Specifically, I typically use one of three cameras for Stark Insider projects: a Canon Cinema EOS C100 II (documentary and interviews); Panasonic Lumix GH5 (filmmaking, music videos, travel & times where discretion is necessary); and a 5K RED Dragon Scarlet-W (narrative, fashion films and other commercial work).

At the end of the day, however, I’ve learned that just about everything else is more important than the camera body itself. Lighting. Sound. Composition. Camera movement. Acting. Wardrobe. And on and on. Just something to keep in mind.

Here’s the top 10 list of DSLR and mirrorless cameras I think are worthy of your consideration.

Happy shooting!

Top 10: Best DSLR & Mirrorless Cameras

Best Camera for Beginners: Canon EOS Rebel T7i

Top Pick: Canon EOS Rebel T7i

Why: Easy to use with advanced features including outstanding auto-focus and a high performance 24MP sensor.

Buy: Amazon

Canon makes some of the best DSLRs, so it may not be a surprise that I think this is one of the best bodies to jumpstart your photography or videography pursuits. In the T7i you’re getting everything the company has learned about building cameras in a package that screams quality. A lot of that has to do with a stellar 24MP APS-C sensor. Yes, it’s an entry level camera, but Canon didn’t skimp. There’s a first class 45-point auto-focus system, easy-to-use menus, and all the latest technology including wi-fi and Bluetooth. This is a great camera for those wanting to learn the basics of photography such as aperture, ISO and shutter speed controls. And, unlike a smartphone, the lens is interchangeable (Canon EF mount) so there’s lots of opportunity to learn about choosing and using lenses for the right shooting scenarios. Highly recommended.

Also consider: Sony Alpha a6000, Nikon D3400, Canon EOS Rebel T6

Best Camera for Video: Panasonic Lumix GH5

Top Pick: Panasonic Lumix GH5

Why: Best-in-class features for video shooters including 10-bit 4:2:2 files, dual SD cards, filmmaking tools (focus peaking, waveform monitor, optional log mode), and 4K/60 for slow motion.

Buy: Amazon

Panasonic promised a lot, and it delivered even more. The GH5 — a successor to the widely heralded GH4 — is one of, if not the most exciting camera releases this year. If you shoot serious video there’s not question the GH5 needs to be on your short list. 10-bit 4:2:2 video. Dual SD card slots. Option V-Log mode ($100 add-on). 4K/60 in camera. Waveform monitor. Focus peaking. Dual image stabilization (when used with compatible lens). What more could you possibly want? At its price point, nothing comes close. I was a former Canon DSLR video shooter (T2i->60D->70D->80D). No longer. I now use the GH5 for about 90% of our projects here on Stark Insider. The GH5 is… in a word… phenomenal.

Also consider: Sony Alpha a7S III, Sony Alpha a6500, Canon EOS 90D

Best Beginner Camera on a Budget: Canon EOS Rebel T6

Top Pick: Canon EOS Rebel T6

Why: Inexpensive, but enough features and capability to get the job done in most situations.

Buy: Amazon

$399 is not bad given all you get with Canon’s Rebel T6. The image for video is just fine, though keep in mind you only get HD 1080p and not 4K. I used a T6 to shoot this video in San Francisco and liked its performance:

Keep in mind you do sacrifice some capabilities. For instance, the sensor is “only” 18MP so you’ll get fewer pixels to work with, but that shouldn’t be an issue unless you’re printing out large format prints to hang on a wall (in that case consider the above mentioned T7i or other cameras with a 24MP sensor like the Sony a6500).

Also consider: a used Rebel T2i (try eBay), Fujifilm X-A10, Sony Alpha a6000

Best Camera for Landscape/Travel/Wildlife: Sony a7R IV

Top Pick: Sony a7R III

Why: A technological triumph. Lots of pixels. Beautiful image. Svelte design is welcome for those traveling, climbing mountains or working in tight spaces.

Buy: Amazon

Say hello to the 61MP (!) mirrorless beast known as the Sony a7R IV. For wildlife, landscape and travel-style video episodes, the a7R IV is pretty hard to beat. Yes, it has an incredible sensor that captures plenty of dynamic range with pleasing colors. But it’s also full-frame. That’s important when you want to capture panoramic shots and wide angles. Unlike a crop sensor (APS-C) with full-frame you get a larger field-of-view. Basically, you get more to look at. One minor compromise is that you get less bokeh (or depth-of-field) — use the right lens and this becomes a non issue. Working in low light? a7R will astound you with its ability to capture relatively clean images even with no lights. An absolutely performance breakthrough. Very highly recommended (if you can stomach the price).

Also consider: Nikon D850, Sony Alpha a7R II, Canon 6D Mark II, Canon 5D Mk IV

Best Camera for the Pro Photographer: Canon 5DS

Top Pick: Canon 5DS

Why: High performance in all regards. New 50MP sensor. 61-point AF.

Buy: Amazon

Canon’s new flagship DSLR is the 5DS, and it’s stacked with goodness. A serious camera for serious shooters who want the best. It starts with Canon’s new 50MP sensor. Combined with 61-point AF and some impressive image processing hardware and you can expect outstanding all-around performance. It’s OK for picking up occasional 1080p video, but I’d recommend this one primarily for those concerned first with stills. For those of you who live and die by your photos, the 5DS will serve and protect.

Also consider: Sony a9, Sony a7R III, Canon EOS 1DX Mark II, Nikon D850

Best Camera for Wedding Videography, Music Videos & Events: Panasonic Lumix GH5

Top Pick: Panasonic Lumix GH5

Why: High quality 4K video with 4K/60 and 10-bit 4:2:2 color. Dual IS works exceptionally well, making the GH5 a smart choice for handheld work. MFT lens mounts offers plenty of options with adapters.

Buy: Amazon

Wedding shooters typically require a camera that can operate in a variety of setups: tripod, handheld, gimbal, drone, etc. 4K is typically important for re-framing in post. As is lens flexibility and long-form storage recording options. For all those reasons — and many more — the Panasonic GH5 is an easy recommendation. Dual SD card slots will provide peace of mind (you can choose redundancy so you always have 2 copies of your footage) and the ability to add on something like the Metabones Speedbooster adapter means you can use Canon glass, and benefit from an extra stop of light and slightly wider FOV. Lots to like. At about $2,000 USD the GH5 body is not cheap, but its performance level far outweighs its class, and for serious wedding operations buying several of these will likely be within budget. No wonder wedding filmmakers love the GH5. I expect that trend to continue.

Also consider (note that some of these are not DSLRs): Canon EOS Cinema C100 Mark II, Blackmagic Ursa Mini Pro, Sony Alpha a7S II

Best Camera for Aspiring Filmmakers: Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K

Top Pick: Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K

Why: Filmic image quality that belies its price. Everything an aspiring filmmaker/director/cinematographer could want in a tiny package at a very reasonable price.

Buy: Amazon

Blackmagic is not exactly a household name here in the U.S. But among filmmakers the Australian up-start is making some high performance gear for the price. Take the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera. It’s only $1,295 USD, but you’d never know it by looking at the image this tiny camera produces. It is gobsmacking. Just gorgeous. With 4K video and compressed raw capture (BRAW) this is an excellent choice for any film student or aspiring filmmaker or a film student. It’s not an easy camera to use and it eats batteries, but in my view it’s about the closest you can get to a RED or Arri image without spending tens of thousands of dollars. Highly recommended (just know this not a camera for those looking for something that is automatic or for Vlogging).

Also consider: Panasonic Lumix GH5

Best Budget Camera for Travel: Sony Alpha a6000

Top Pick: Sony Alpha a6000

Why: Compact camera with plenty of performance. 24MP APS-C sensor produces high quality stills and pleasing HD video (1920×1080). Somewhat confusing menu layout, but otherwise fairly easy to use. Fast and accurate AF (for stills).

Buy: Amazon

Yes you could buy the fancier and newer a6500, but then again its little baby brother does everything almost as well, has the same 24MP APS-C sensor and costs far less. Plus, it comes in a tiny package, perfect for serious travel shooters who want something light, but don’t want to compromise. Bring a few prime lenses along with you and the a6000 packs a punch, delivering a nice image, and with controls that are relatively easy to use (though I do wish Sony would simplify the menu layout). Battery life is decent, if not quite as good as what you’ll get on a (larger) DSLR. AF performance is blazing fast and in my experience very reliable. A terrific little camera for travel shooters. Highly recommended (if you want 4K get the a6500).

Also consider: Sony a6500, Fujifilm X-T20

Best Camera for that Nostalgic Feeling: Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II

Top Pick: Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II

Why: Because you want to look timeless doing your job in the field.

Buy: Amazon

It has the it factor. And why not? Sometimes a sexy camera body is a sexy camera body. If you find yourself in a LIFE magazine cover story about your photographic adventures, you want something like this Olympus E-M5 hanging around your neck — especially in silver. Yes, it might not influence the final result much, but looking cool might count for something right? You be the judge. But in my books this camera just looks beautiful (fortunately it performs exceptionally well too).

Also consider: Leica D-Lux (Type 109)

Best Camera for Lottery Winners: Hasselblad X1D-50c 4116 Edition

Top Pick: Hasselblad X1D-50c 4116 Edition

Why: You won the lottery!

Buy: Amazon

So you just won the lottery? Here’s what to buy after your mom has picked out a new house: a rarefied Hasselblad medium format camera. Because.

Also consider: a Lamborghini.

Best Mirrorless Camera for Projects Requiring Netflix Approval: Panasonic S1H

Top Pick: Panasonic Lumix S1H

Why: Outstanding video specs. Netflix approved.

Buy: Amazon

Serious professionals working on documentaries, films and other projects for Netflix should consider the Panasonic S1H. It’s Netflix approved, but doesn’t carry the high end price tag of more expensive dedicated cinema cameras (though should you need one renting is always an option).

Also consider: Sigma fp.