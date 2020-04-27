Stark Insider. A West Coast Adventure. A Lifetime in the Making.

The adventure continues. Even in uncertain times.

Stark Insider was born of the idea of the shared interest Loni Stark and I had in the tech and arts. Being based here in the San Francisco Bay Area there’s no shortage of either. Often when the two come together the results can be exciting.

Whether it’s a company, a high tech staging of a play, or maybe an art installation in Napa or Sonoma, there’s plenty of creative energy here and we’ve been fortunate to often be near it thanks to those who have worked with or invited Stark Insider to events over the years.

Even though 15 years have passed since Stark Insider was born, we’ve been planning for the next phase.

Phase?

Okay, probably not the best way to say it. I guess we’re talking about the future. However we frame tomorrow there’s plenty to come if we have it our way. More videos, tech reviews, arts and culture coverage, Silicon Valley news and events (when shelter-in-place ends), wanderlust… and, of course, Stark Insider short films.

All of this to say, don’t miss out and be sure to subscribe to all our social media channels and feeds summarized here.

We are in post-production — that is, video editing — on 3 Days in Iceland while shooting new scenes and projects in parallel. COVID-19 has impacted some of that. Then again, we’re not exactly Hollywood so we can find creative ways to get by (using the garage as a makeshift studio helps).

I’ll be continuing to write about tech and gadgets, but most notably cameras and related technology. Canon (C100, 90D, upcoming R5), Sony (a6500, Alpha 7 series), Panasonic (GH5), RED (Dragon, Scarlet-W), and more are all on my mind and I’ve been really enjoying working with video since the very early days of this web site. I’m brand agnostic, so I’m most interested in the creative process and using these tools to get our ideas out there, however big or small or successful or unsuccessful. The end game, as some may say, to publish or perish.

Thanks for checking in on Stark Insider.

More to come…

A West Coast Adventure.

A Lifetime in the Making.