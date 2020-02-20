Tesla Model 3 makes Consumer Reports top 10 best list for 2020

Tesla continues its automotive ascent. Today, Consumer Reports published its influential “Top 10 Picks of 2020: Best Cars of the Year“.

Wouldn’t you know it, Tesla is the only EV company to make the CR top 10 rankings — and, so far as I can tell, the first time Tesla has appeared on this list.

The Model 3 — which earned a rather stingy CR overall score of 80 — “proves that EVs can challenge conventional upscale sedans by offering invigorating performance with a high-tech vibe,” notes the article.

Range in particular is highlighted as a strong suit (and an area where competitors significantly lag, in addition to charging networks), but on the downside the ride is stiff and there’s notable wind noise.

All told, an impressive showing for Tesla. Needless to say the Model 3 has been a mega hit. Soon, Tesla buyers will have even more options as the lineup expands further beyond the 3, S and X to include the new, smaller Y SUV, and upcoming Roadster and Cybertruck.

Other cars making the Consumer Reports top 10 list include:

Consumer Reports 10 Top Picks of 2020: Best Cars of the Year Per CR, these cars “have some of the highest Overall Scores in their categories, factoring in road tests, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety.” Under $25,000: Small Car: Toyota Corolla (76) $25,00-$35,000: Small SUV: Subaru Forester (84)

While Tesla, and EVs in general, remain controversial in some (crop) circles, of all the cars on the above list, I’d say none has drawn as much ire and online debate as the all new Toyota Supra. Given that it is largely a BMW with a Toyota badge purists argue that the two-seat sports car is not worthy of the famed name. I say why fuss? It’s a phenomenal sports car bargain. All that performance for a pretty reasonable price tag! As a guy who once dreamed of owning this kind of car in the 90’s and 2000’s I’m often in shock as to how much goodness is available in today’s automotive market.

Regardless, if I had to choose one of the top 10 cars — if my incredibly reliable 7-year-old Prius by chance suddenly croaked — I’d definitely go for the Model 3. Commuting here in Silicon Valley is nightmare enough, without the hassles of gas fill-ups, and ICE repairs and maintenance. Being able to charge at home in the garage overnight is a mighty tempting convenience; not to mention the ability to skip SMOG checks, oil changes, spark plug replacements… and on and on. Plus the bonus, icing on the cake: near instant torque and incredible acceleration in a near silent cabin.

I wonder, in twelve months from now if the Porsche Taycan or other high performance EV will also make this sort of list from Consumer Reports?