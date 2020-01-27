Tech News: NVIDIA Shield TV remote now available to purchase separately

The NVIDIA Shield TV has been a perennial favorite among streaming video fans. It’s powerful, supports all sorts of services including Amazon Prime, Netflix, Vudu, Sling TV, HBO Now, Hulu, Showtime, Disney among many others, in addition to being a perfect fit for popular media platforms like Kodi and Plex. So far, reviews on Amazon have been glowing — 716 ratings with a 4.5 star average.

But that remote?

Skinny, easy to lose, and laggy. Past Shield TV remote controls were not a favorite. Though you could always use an app instead to control your Shield, there’s something about tactile buttons when controlling your viewing experience that just feels right.

NVIDIA Shield Remote (2019) Motion-activated, backlit buttons

Mic for voice search and control

Bluetooth connectivity

IR for TV control

Built-in lost remote locator

$29.99 USD

Buy: Direct from NVIDIA

Fortunately, NVIDIA has updated the Shield TV remote, and the new design is far better.

In place of a thin remote design, the new one is like a piece of Toblerone chocolate, making it easy to grip. There’s all the standard transport buttons (play/pause, fast forward, rewind, etc.), plus a dedicated shortcut key for Netflix.

In addition, the new remote features backlit buttons (helpful when enjoying a movie in the dark), a build-in lost remote locator, and a microphone for voice search and control (Google Assistant is built in to Shield TV).

Best of all, current NVIDIA Shield TV owners can now buy this updated remote separately.

Thankfully, unlike in the past, this one is reasonably priced.

You can buy it now for $29.99 USD direct from NVIDIA.

If you’re still shopping for a Shield TV, you can find two new 2019 models for sale that both include the updated remote control: