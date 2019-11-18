Black Friday Deals: Google Pixel 3a phone only $299

While it’s not technically “Black Friday” yet — it seems the day has become a loose term for a multi-week sales event — we’ve spotted what might be one of the best smartphone deals in recent memory.

You can now find the Google Pixel 3a with 64GB on sale for only $299 (USD).

Check Amazon where you can find the deal.

Note this is $100 less, or a discount of 25%, than what you’ll find it selling the Pixel 3a on the Google Store itself — listed for $399 for the very same phone.

As a quick refresher, the Pixel 3a is an Android phone that was released only 6 months ago by Google. Pixel 3a has a 5.6″ display, USB-C port for charging, and gets regular updates direct from Google without needing to wait for carrier approvals (and obligatory bloatware). On that least point, many prefer Pixel devices because they are devoid of the extras carriers pile into their versions of handsets.

Yes, this is Google’s budget model, meant to compete with the likes of the iPhone XR and other non-flagships, but the reviews are extremely positive (see below for a few headlines).

Many say the experience of using the 3a vs the regular Pixel 3 is nearly identical from a practical day-to-day perspective.

It would seem sometimes spec sheets don’t matter as much to the casual user who just wants a good phone for doing regular stuff — email, web browsing, social media, reading news, navigation– on the go.

Google Pixel 3a Specs 5.6″ 2220×1080 OLED display (18.5:9 ratio)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

Cameras: 12.2MP rear | 8MP front

802.11ac WiFi | Bluetooth 5.0 | NFC

Fingerprint sensor (rear)

3.5mm headphone jack

3000mAh Battery

USB C port w/ 18W Fast Charging (Power Delivery 2.0)

Android 9.0 Pie

CDMA/GSM Unlocked: Compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and more

This Pixel 3a deal is for an unlocked version as is the case with all Google branded phones. That means you can use it not only Google Fi, of course, but other carriers that support it.

In any case, those not willing to shell out $1,000+ for a flagship might do well to consider Google’s Pixel 3a as a fairly new phone that will be supported for at least a few more years in terms of software and security updates. For us, it’s one of the season’s best tech bargains.