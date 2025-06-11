TL;DR – Manfrotto’s ONE Hybrid Tripod Aims to Simplify Photo/Video Workflows Manfrotto has introduced the ONE Hybrid Tripod, a new support system built specifically for creators using mirrorless cameras in both photo and video applications. Key features per the PR: Quick-deploy legs (XTEND system)

Non-round legs for added stability and torsional resistance

A versatile center column (tilt, slide, remove, level)

New tool-free head swapping (XCHANGE system)

Optional pairing with the 500X Fluid Video Head for video work It’s available now, and will be showcased at BiLD Expo in New York, June 17–18.

Overview: A Combined Approach for Hybrid Workflows

Traditionally, photographers and videographers have used separate tripods: one for stills (lightweight, rigid) and another for video (smooth, fluid movement). The ONE Hybrid is Manfrotto’s attempt to merge those into a single, streamlined solution.

What Manfrotto says makes it different:

Combines motion control with stills stability

Designed through feedback from users in Tokyo, LA, and Europe

Offers modularity and ease-of-use for fast-paced content creation

This could be especially appealing for YouTubers, solo creators, or small production teams who often shift between video and stills on the same shoot.

“”The ONE Hybrid Tripod is the result of an extensive user research program involving professionals across Europe, Asia, and the U.S.,” said Paolo Frison, Program Director at Manfrotto. “From field tests with mirrorless creators in Tokyo and Los Angeles to workshops with our top partners in Europe and Asia, every feature, from the new leg shape to the XCHANGE system, was driven by real-world feedback. We didn’t just design for hybrid creators; we designed with them.”

Notable Features and Design Elements

Leg Design

Non-round legs improve torsional rigidity—a benefit for smooth panning.

improve torsional rigidity—a benefit for smooth panning. Stability is similar to traditional photo tripods.

XTEND system allows all leg sections to deploy at once—quicker setup.

Center Column Flexibility

Q90 Mechanism : Tilt the column horizontally (useful for flat-lay or top-down shots).

: Tilt the column horizontally (useful for flat-lay or top-down shots). Levelling function : Fine-tune your horizon without moving the tripod legs.

: Fine-tune your horizon without moving the tripod legs. Removable column : Enables ultra-low angle shooting or higher reach with optional extensions.

: Enables ultra-low angle shooting or higher reach with optional extensions. Vertical slide: Adjust height without shifting the entire setup.

Quick Head Swapping (XCHANGE)

Swap between video head, ball head, slider or other accessories with a one-touch system.

Eliminates need for tools or full disassembly.

Fluid Video Head (Optional)

The 500X Fluid Head supports smooth pan/tilt, with fluid drag.

supports smooth pan/tilt, with fluid drag. Optimized counterbalance for ~2.4 kg camera loads.

Hinged plate allows quick switch between landscape and portrait.

Why It Might Work (Or Not) for Hybrid Shooters

Potential Benefits

Reduces gear load — one tripod does the job of two

Setup speed is a win for event shooters or time-sensitive situations

Compact and travel-friendly, especially in carbon fiber

Solid option for hybrid creators who use one main mirrorless camera setup

Possible Limitations

Heavier than minimalist tripods when paired with fluid heads

Might not fully match the fluidity of higher-end video tripods

XCHANGE system’s long-term durability still to be tested

Product Range & Specs Summary

Model Material Leg Sections Weight Load Capacity Notable Features ONE Hybrid Tripod (Alu) Aluminum 4 7.8 lb 33 lb XTEND, Q90 column, XCHANGE ONE Hybrid Tripod (CF) Carbon Fiber 4 6.9 lb 33 lb Lighter version with same features 500X Fluid Video Head Aluminum & Resin N/A 2.68 lb 11 lb Fluid drag, counterbalance, hinged plate

Thoughts: This is Pretty Clever, Addresses Market Gap

Initial impressions suggest this is a thoughtfully designed system that doesn’t try to be everything to everyone—but could realistically replace two tripods for many hybrid users. Whether it becomes a staple in your kit depends on how often you switch between video and stills and how important speed and flexibility are in your workflow.

Anything that lightens our shooting kits is welcome. I have a carbon Manfrotto tripod (with slider) that I’ve been lugging around for years. It’s solid, and it’s been rock solid and reliable. But, man, it can get heavy. Ultimately, I tend to use it with the (bulky) RED Dragon and large V-moun batteries in the studio where it’s best suited. In the field though, this new ONE system looks compelling for sure. Sony, Canon, Panasonic shooters and RED Komodo and Blackmagic too might want to see if these new models are worth short-listing. Being able to combine photo and video features is a nice bonus that could further reduce the need for additional gear.

Manfrotto ONE Hybrid Aluminum Tripod $499 USD

Manfrotto ONE Hybrid Carbon Fiber Tripod $719 USD

More Information