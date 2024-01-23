Mark your calendar for a cinematic “extravaganza” headed to San Francisco.

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) has announced Drag Me to the Movies will headline at Davies Symphony Hall.

A one-night special event, the show features the 300-member chorus in addition to artistic director Jacob Stensberg, the Lollipop Guild, and Homophonic ensembles.

The premiere is scheduled for March 28 at 7:30pm.

More details per the announcement about the production:

This isn’t just a night of glitz and glamor; it’s an ode to the love we find in every frame and lyric. Roll out the glittering red carpet and step into a world where iconic film scores, pop culture anthems, and the allure of drag harmonize in one unforgettable evening. It’s more than movie magic—it’s a celebration of love’s starring role in the stories we tell. So grab your popcorn, strike a pose, and let SFGMC “drag” you into a celluloid world where every note is an emotion, every performance an affirmation, and every round of applause is a testament to love.

Expect interpretations of many of your Hollywood and silver screen favorites including:

Sister Act

Hocus Pocus

The Bodyguard

The First Wives Club

The Greatest Showman

The Da Vinci Code

Titanic

“Every time I walk into a movie theatre, I’m transported the moment the lights first flicker on the silver screen,” stated SFGMC Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg. “I’m carried away by the story, the acting and cinematography but as a musician, I’m always aware of the ingenious music that underlies the action on screen and provides the emotion needed to make the scene complete. I know audiences will love SFGMC’s unique perspective on some of this music and will hear these beloved songs in a brand new way.”

SFGMC was founded in 1978 and remains committed as a “steadfast beacon of hope.”

Drag Me to the Movies! runs 1 hour, 30 minutes and seating is reserved.

Tickets start at $25 and are available now at sfgmc.org.