There’s just no mistaking that iconic KitchenAid styling. You’ve see it on their mixers, blenders processors and various kitchen accessories and utensils.

Now that design language also extends to its new espresso machine.

On sale for just $229 USD ($349 regular price), this KitchenAid espresso machine will look right at home on your modern kitchen’s countertop. A sleek rounded finish up top is accompanied by the company’s renounced print logo. Given this is not a fully automatic machine there’s the traditional portafilter which is used to brew the espresso shot using ground coffee, and to the right a steam wand which is used to steam milk for drinks like Lattes and Cappuccinos.

Key features include:

Dual smart temperatures (for consistency of temperature, increasing probability of quality espresso shots)

Steam want

Compact, narrow design

58mm commercial-grade, 2-spout portafilter that sits flat on counter for ease of tamping

Dosage selector

Cup warmer on top

Included in the package: tamper, milk pitcher, filter baskets, cleaning brush

Optionally you can buy an automatic milk frother attachment (KESMMK4/KESMK5) which could be helpful for those just getting started and learning about milk steaming.

A nice bonus with this KitchenAid espresso machine is the start-up time. Because it uses thermocoil heating technology (similar to that found on Nespresso and Keurig machines) you can be ready to brew your morning coffees in less than 45 seconds. KitchenAid says an “auto-purge” function automatically cools the heater down after steaming so you’ll be ready for another shot as desired. In addition, this is an energy efficient design as the machine heats and uses only the water it needs, and doesn’t require filling and heating an entire boiler — this is also why it’s so small in size compared to traditional espresso machines.

Should you want to have matching aesthetics, you can also opt for the KitchenAid burr coffee grinder. The pair look like this on the kitchen counter:

With that grinder you can have a complete set-up for under $400. Not bad. Considering one of our favorites, the Gaggia Classic Pro, sells for about $400 for just the machine (without grinder) and you can see why this is a good deal that many may want to consider for the holidays.

User reviews seem generally excellent, with many noting the simplicity of setup, compact size, and the heavy duty tamper. Even better most note the quality of espresso to be top notch, and welcome the savings from daily visits to Starbucks.

On the possible downside some mention the challenge of using the steam wand to properly steam and froth milk (a common issue for those just starting out on their journey to becoming home baristas!). So be ready to practice to achieve the best results (check YouTube for tutorials and tips and tricks on steaming/frothing milk for espresso drinks).

The KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine is now on sale direct via Amazon for 34% off in the following colors: Black, Black Matte, Brushed Stainless Steel, Charcoal Grey, Empire Red, Espresso Black Matte and Matte Charcoal Grey.