BroadwaySF has announced its 2023-2024 season with a lineup of six musicals. Full details below.

All will play the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatre and include the following productions:

The Wiz

MJ

Funny Girl

Company

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Girl from the North Country

“We are thrilled to bring a dynamic season of Broadway musicals to the Bay Area over the next year. San Francisco audiences are some of the best to be found anywhere and we know that, with this line-up, there will be something for everyone to discover, to be moved by, and to be entertained,” stated BroadwaySF Managing Director Rainier Koeners.

Also, BroadwaySF confirmed that Disney’s Tony Award-winning musical The Lion King will return to the Orpheum Theatre for a special engagement running November 22 through December 30. Watch this special Stark Insider video for a behind the scenes look at The Lion King:

WATCH: Backstage at The Lion King

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA STAGE BroadwaySF 2023-2024 Season San Francisco THE WIZ Golden Gate Theatre January 16 – February 11, 2024 The highly anticipated Broadway revival of The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Pre-Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years. MJ Orpheum Theatre January 30 – February 25, 2024 Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. FUNNY GIRL Orpheum Theatre April 30 – May 26, 2024 The Broadway revival features celebrated classic songs, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. COMPANY Orpheum Theatre June 5 – 29, 2024 It’s Bobbie’s 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, Why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man and isn’t it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy. MRS. DOUBTFIRE Orpheum Theatre July 2 – 28, 2024 Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to San Francisco. GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Golden Gate Theatre July 30 – August 18, 2024 It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Special Engagement Disney’s THE LION KING Orpheum Theatre November 22 – December 30, 2023 Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s THE LION KING, making its return to the Orpheum Theatre.

According to organizers, current BroadwaySF members can renew their account online and individual ticket sales for the upcoming season for the public will go on sale at a later date.

The season begins January 16, 2024 with The Wiz.

All told, this looks like a great mix of fun musicals.