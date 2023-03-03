One of the cities’ more exciting, and creative, festivals is set to return in August.

Now in its 32nd year the San Francisco Fringe Festival will run August 10 to August 26, 2023. EXIT Theatre will produce and host the famously non-censored event.

Organizers say the festival will feature 45 performance by 15 different theater companies, 12 local companies and 3 non-local companies. In other words: variety is the order of the day.

Further, if you’re a performer (or not!) you can apply to be a part of the 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival on their web site (EXIT Theatre). Keep in mind you will have a chance. Applications are accepted via a public lottery, and streamed live on YouTube. That’s pretty great.

More information about the festival can be found at the EXIT Theatre.

We hope (and dare) to see you on the stage!