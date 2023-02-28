“Best to take the moment present

As a present for the moment”

Expect lots of witty word play and musical moments when Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods arrives this summer in San Francisco.

The Curran Theater announced the acclaimed Broadway production would receive a one-week engagement.

Scheduled to run June 20 through June 25, 2023 at the Curran (455 Geary Street, San Francisco), the show will feature the Broadway players reprising their roles including Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10am on broadwaysf.com.

Per the announcement:

Into the Woods, which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022/2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

Into the Woods first premiered in 1987 on Broadway and received numerous awards, and has been produced across the world. In 2014 it was adapted into a major motion picture.

Tickets start at $60. Performances run Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm. Matinees run Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 1pm.