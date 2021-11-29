Just a reminder for Bay Area fans:

One of the biggest musicals in recent memories, Rent (25th Anniversary Farewell Tour) is scheduled to open Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco.

In case you missed it, here’s the Stark Insider Rent preview with photos.

Rent is loosely based on the Giacomo Puccini’s 1896 opera La Bohème and recounts the story of starving young artists struggling to make a living in Manhattan’s East Village during the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

One of the longest running shows on Broadway, the production has grossed over $280 million.

The rock musical has toured North American. In addition, it made its UK premiere in 1998 and has seen several productions over the years.

Thanks to its ever growing popularity Rent has been adapted for film in 2005 with direction by Chris Columbus and screenplay by Stephen Chbosky. A televised live version, Rent: Live, was broadcast in 2019.

BroadwaySF says there will only be 13 shows of this farewell tour, running from Dec. 3 to 12, 2021.

The show runs 2 hours, 40 minutes with one intermission. Tickets start at $56.