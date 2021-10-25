If you’re a fan of the Rent or have yet to see the blockbuster musical and live in the San Francisco Bay Area you’ll have one more chance to see it in person.

BroadwaySF today announced that Rent will play the Orpheum Theatre (1192 Market Street) December 3-12, 2021. In total there’ll be 13 performances (see below for details).

Organizers say that tickets start at $56 and will be available Friday, October 29 at 10:00am PT at broadwaysf.com. Note that attendees will be required to follow COVID-19 vaccination and/or testing policies.

Rent has been touring the U.S. since 1996. The latest tour alone “played 5 countries, 237 cities, and 1,005 performances.” Per the email announcement:

“Rent received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. RENT won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The musical has been translated into every major language and has been performed in 27 countries across six continents.”

And information on cast and crew:

Based on original direction by Michael Greif (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations, RENT), Evan Ensign re-stages the 25th Anniversary Tour. Original Broadway creatives Marlies Yearby (Choreography) and Angela Wendt (Costume Design) are joined by Jonathan Spencer (Lighting Design), Keith Caggiano (Sound Design), Dave Pepin (Music Supervisor), Owen Johnston (Associate Choreographer), and Matthew E. Maraffi (adapting original scenic design by Paul Clay) to make up the creative team for the tour. Casting for the tour is by Wojcik | Seay Casting.

Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour: Orpheum Theatre, San Francisco

December 3-12, 2021

Running Time: 2 hrs 40 min, includes one intermission Summary: Rent follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. Ages: Parental guidance is suggested. Not recommended for children under 13. No children under 5 allowed. Performance Times: December 3-5

Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm

Sunday at 1pm and 6:30pm December 7-12

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30pm

Saturday and Sunday at 1pm

Sunday at 6:30pm

Hopefully you get a chance to catch the final tour of Rent.

Stark Insider looks forward to seeing you at the show!

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg